Traffic

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Winnipeg’s south Perimeter Highway: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 3:07 pm
Police say they're working to identify a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on the Perimeter Highway early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say they're working to identify a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on the Perimeter Highway early Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Manitoba RCMP say they’re working to identify a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on the Perimeter Highway earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the highway, just east of the intersection at St. Anne’s Road in Winnipeg, around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: ‘An alarmingly high year’: Fatal crashes up drastically in 2022, according to Winnipeg police

Police say their early investigation has determined the pedestrian walked out onto the roadway before being hit by an eastbound semi-truck.

Deadly weekend on Manitoba highways

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Read more: Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man from Blumenort, Man., was not physically injured, police said in Friday media release.

Manitoba RCMP traffic services continue to investigate.

