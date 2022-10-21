Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Winnipeg’s south Perimeter Highway: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they’re working to identify a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a semi-truck on the Perimeter Highway earlier this week.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on the highway, just east of the intersection at St. Anne’s Road in Winnipeg, around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say their early investigation has determined the pedestrian walked out onto the roadway before being hit by an eastbound semi-truck.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man from Blumenort, Man., was not physically injured, police said in Friday media release.
Manitoba RCMP traffic services continue to investigate.
