Crash causes traffic snarl at Portage Avenue, Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are urging drivers to avoid the area around Portage Avenue and the west Perimeter Highway Friday morning.

City police are helping Manitoba RCMP deal with what they’re describing as a ‘serious crash,’ which has caused heavy traffic congestion as vehicles are being re-routed.

Police say drivers should avoid the area altogether and use alternate routes until further notice.

