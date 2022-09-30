Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash causes traffic snarl at Portage Avenue, Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 10:25 am
This crash near Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway is causing traffic to be re-routed. View image in full screen
This crash near Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway is causing traffic to be re-routed. Submitted / Matt Rice

Winnipeg police are urging drivers to avoid the area around Portage Avenue and the west Perimeter Highway Friday morning.

City police are helping Manitoba RCMP deal with what they’re describing as a ‘serious crash,’ which has caused heavy traffic congestion as vehicles are being re-routed.

Read more: Road safety culture in Winnipeg and city planning

Police say drivers should avoid the area altogether and use alternate routes until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall' Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall
Road safety plan at Winnipeg’s City Hall – Jul 5, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagTraffic tagManitoba RCMP tagWinnipeg traffic tagPortage Avenue tagPerimeter Highway tagWinnipeg crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers