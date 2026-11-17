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Alberta’s auditor general says he can’t commit to when his investigation into a health-care contracting scandal will wrap up.

Phil Peters says he doesn’t have a specific date but that his office is striving to provide useful recommendations when it releases its report examining health-care procurement practices, dubbed “Corruptcare” by the Opposition NDP.

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The probe is among multiple investigations launched after Athana Mentzelopoulos, the former head of Alberta Health Services — once the province’s health authority — in early 2025 made allegations of corruption in multimillion-dollar health deals.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court, and Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government has denied any wrongdoing.

Peters, who took over the auditor general role earlier this year, previously said he expected his investigation would be complete by year’s end.

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He now says his office has been interviewing individuals and obtaining further documentation that requires followup and additional work.

— More to come…