Pedestrian in trauma centre after struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

A man was taken to a trauma centre on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway at around 9:28 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.
The man was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, police said. Officers later told Global News that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Read more: Pedestrian taken to hospital after Toronto collision, police say
Read More
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Trending Now
Kipling Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident but has since reopened.
Comments