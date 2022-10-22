Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in trauma centre after struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 12:53 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man was taken to a trauma centre on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway at around 9:28 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The man was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, police said. Officers later told Global News that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Read more: Pedestrian taken to hospital after Toronto collision, police say

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Trending Now

Kipling Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident but has since reopened.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSEtobicokeToronto CollisionKipling AvenueThe QueenswayToronto pedestrian
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers