Pedestrian in trauma centre after struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, police say

A man was taken to a trauma centre on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway at around 9:28 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The man was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, police said. Officers later told Global News that the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Kipling Avenue was closed northbound immediately following the incident but has since reopened.

