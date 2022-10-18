Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Toronto collision, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 8:15 pm
FILE. Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after she was struck be a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Midland Avenue at around 7:23 p.m.

Police said they received reports a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a collision. The driver remained at the scene.

Read more: Pedestrian with serious injuries after Toronto collision: police

Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital following the collision, according to police. Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was in serious but stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of Sheppard Avenue were closed immediately following the collision, police said.

