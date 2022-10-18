Pedestrian taken to hospital after Toronto collision, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after she was struck be a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Midland Avenue at around 7:23 p.m.

Police said they received reports a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a collision. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital following the collision, according to police. Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was in serious but stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of Sheppard Avenue were closed immediately following the collision, police said.