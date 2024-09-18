Marner declines to answer contract questions

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner says he’s only focused on the upcoming season — and not his future.

The winger’s status, however, cast a long shadow as the club reconvened for training camp Wednesday.

Marner opened his media availability with a statement to reporters saying he wouldn’t be taking questions about his contract.

Story continues below advertisement

The forward from nearby Markham, Ont., is entering the final year of big-money deal signed in 2019.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Marner, who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer and has taken plenty of heat in hockey’s biggest media market for the team’s post-season stumbles, was eligible to ink an extension July 1.

Toronto is coming off another disappointing playoff run that saw Marner pick up just three points over seven games in the Leafs’ first-round loss to the Boston Bruins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.