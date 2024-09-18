SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Marner declines to answer contract questions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner says he’s only focused on the upcoming season — and not his future.

The winger’s status, however, cast a long shadow as the club reconvened for training camp Wednesday.

Marner opened his media availability with a statement to reporters saying he wouldn’t be taking questions about his contract.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Truly an honour’: Auston Matthews named 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs'
‘Truly an honour’: Auston Matthews named 26th captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Story continues below advertisement

The forward from nearby Markham, Ont., is entering the final year of big-money deal signed in 2019.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Marner, who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer and has taken plenty of heat in hockey’s biggest media market for the team’s post-season stumbles, was eligible to ink an extension July 1.

Trending Now

Toronto is coming off another disappointing playoff run that saw Marner pick up just three points over seven games in the Leafs’ first-round loss to the Boston Bruins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices