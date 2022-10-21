Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek suspect after teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 3:57 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and criminal harassment investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 17, a 16-year-old girl boarded a bus at Kennedy Subway Station.

Officers said while she was on the bus, an unknown man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Police seek public’s assistance locating family of woman killed Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Police said the girl exited the bus at Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers said the man exited the bus at the same stop and allegedly “followed her and continued to harass her.”

According to police, the suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Rabindra Sen of no fixed address.

Officers said he is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Police are seeking to locate 18-year-old Rabindra Sen, who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault and criminal harassment investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to locate 18-year-old Rabindra Sen, who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault and criminal harassment investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police said Sen is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has a medium build and has black, wavy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

