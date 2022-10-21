Police seek public’s assistance locating family of woman killed Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the loved ones of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Richmond Hill, Ont., last month.

York Regional Police said on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue.

Officers said a 26-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a dark-coloured Honda Civic.

According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Nouf Mohammed Almatrudi from Richmond Hill.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads in locating Ms. ALMATRUDI’S family and are asking anyone with information about her to please contact police,” officers said in a news release.

Police said before the collision, the suspect driving the Honda Civic was stopped at a traffic light on Major Mackenzie Drive at Yonge Street.

The vehicle was in the eastbound lanes, and was facing east.

“Police are still looking to speak with the driver of a green-wrapped, company crossover-type vehicle which was stopped at the traffic lights beside the suspect,” officers said.

Police have released a video of the suspect and witness vehicle.

“Investigators continue to urge the suspect driver to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” officers said. “Anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to come forward.”

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a 2009 to 2011 four-door Honda Civic. The vehicle is dark-coloured, possibly grey.

Officers said the vehicle has a loud muffler and has damage to the front passenger side corner and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.