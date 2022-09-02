Pedestrian dies after Richmond Hill hit-and-run: police

York Regional Police say a female pedestrian died following a hit-and-run collision in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue at around 9:15 p.m.
Police said a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
The suspected vehicle is described as a black 2009 to 2011 Honda Civic with significant front end and windshield damage.
The victim, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It is unclear if the pedestrian had the right of way, investigators added.
