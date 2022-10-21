Early-morning river rescue by Winnipeg firefighters near the Forks

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters pulled a person out of the Assiniboine River near the Forks early Friday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m., in response to a report of someone being swept down the Assiniboine.

With the help of a drone, firefighters on scene were able to spot the person in the water and were able to bring them in safely near the Forks footbridge, around three metres from shore.

The person was taken to hospital in stable condition in a waiting ambulance.

WFPS said it’s not known why the person was in the water, or how long they’d been there before the rescue.

