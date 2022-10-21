Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Early-morning river rescue by Winnipeg firefighters near the Forks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 3:10 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters pulled a person out of the Assiniboine River near the Forks early Friday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m., in response to a report of someone being swept down the Assiniboine.

With the help of a drone, firefighters on scene were able to spot the person in the water and were able to bring them in safely near the Forks footbridge, around three metres from shore.

Read more: Man rescued from Red River by Winnipeg paramedics Monday morning

The person was taken to hospital in stable condition in a waiting ambulance.

Trending Now

WFPS said it’s not known why the person was in the water, or how long they’d been there before the rescue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'High water danger in Winnipeg'
High water danger in Winnipeg

 

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceThe ForksWFPSAssiniboine RiverRiver RescueWinnipeg firefightersperson in riverthe forks river rescue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers