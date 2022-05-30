Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued from Red River by Winnipeg paramedics Monday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 10:21 am
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A man was rescued by a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service team Monday morning from the Red River.

Police and paramedics were called to a scene near the Disraeli Bridge just before 6 a.m. with reports that a man was struggling in the water while being swept north down the river by the current.

Read more: Thompson, Man., emergency responders save teen girl from Burntwood River

According to the paramedic service, a water rescue crew was able to safely bring the man to shore with their boat around 6:18 a.m., north of the Redwood Bridge.

Trending Stories

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officials don’t currently have details on how the man ended up in the water or how long he’d been in there before being rescued.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Grand Beach water rescue' Grand Beach water rescue
Grand Beach water rescue – Jun 1, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagRed River tagWFPS tagRiver Rescue tagRedwood Bridge tagDisraeli Bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers