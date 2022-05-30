Man rescued from Red River by Winnipeg paramedics Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rescued by a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service team Monday morning from the Red River.

Police and paramedics were called to a scene near the Disraeli Bridge just before 6 a.m. with reports that a man was struggling in the water while being swept north down the river by the current.

According to the paramedic service, a water rescue crew was able to safely bring the man to shore with their boat around 6:18 a.m., north of the Redwood Bridge.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officials don’t currently have details on how the man ended up in the water or how long he’d been in there before being rescued.

