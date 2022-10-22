Guelph is accepting applications for community garden plots

See more sharing options

There is not much time left for people to apply for a community garden in Guelph.

The deadline for submission to the City of Guelph is Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

In a news release, the city explains that community gardens are managed by volunteers and are suitable for those who don’t have yards to grow fruit, vegetables, herbs, or flowers.

They say community gardens are a great way to meet new friends, connect with neighbours, and welcome new people to the community.

Those interested in applying can do so by downloading an application form from guelph.ca.

Completed applications can be emailed to communitygardens@guelph.ca.