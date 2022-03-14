Guelph-Wellington gardeners have big plans for Year of the Garden

Send this page to someone via email

The year 2022 was declared Year of the Garden in Canada by Parliament in 2021 and the Guelph-Wellington Master Gardeners (GWMG) says it has big plans to help locals celebrate.

The declaration was made to honour the centennial anniversary of the ornamental horticulture sector as the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association turns 100 this year.

The proclamation asks Canadians to reflect on the country’s gardening heritage, the current vibrant culture and create legacies for a sustainable future.

March 20, which is the first day of spring, will mark the official launch of Year of the Garden while June 18 is National Garden Day in Canada.

4:18 Gardening Tips: Lucky plants for Lunar New Year Gardening Tips: Lucky plants for Lunar New Year – Feb 5, 2022

Among the events the GWMG will hold include a monthly speaker series, an open garden series which will feature garden walks and viewings as well as children’s events including a March break seed workshop at the Guelph Public Library.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pandemic gardening trend plants the seed for a growing business

There will also be demonstration workshops, photo contests and a day at the Roots and Shoots Garden at The Arboretum.

The GWMG says residents who wish to get involved are asked to plant red and to register their gardens as 2022 Celebration Garden through the Communities in Bloom website.