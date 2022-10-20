Menu

Crime

Alberta teacher charged with sexual assault involving a youth

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 1:54 pm
Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. The Canadian Press

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House have laid sexual assault charges against a southern Alberta man.

On Oct. 10, RCMP received a report of a recent sexual assault of a youth.

Read more: Man charged in youth sexual assault investigation with ties to Alberta and Ontario

After an investigation, three days later, RCMP arrested and charged 42-year-old Tyler Kanten with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Trending Now

RCMP said the accused is a school teacher in Caroline, Alta., but that “these offences did not occur at or involve a student at the school.”

Read more: What can parents look for as sexual trauma cases on steady rise in Alberta?

Kanten was released on conditions. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

Advertisement
Sexual AssaultAlberta RCMPsouthern albertaSexual InterferenceRocky Mountain HouseCarolinesexual assault of youthalberta school teacher
