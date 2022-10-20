Alberta teacher charged with sexual assault involving a youth

See more sharing options

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House have laid sexual assault charges against a southern Alberta man.

On Oct. 10, RCMP received a report of a recent sexual assault of a youth.

After an investigation, three days later, RCMP arrested and charged 42-year-old Tyler Kanten with sexual assault and sexual interference.

RCMP said the accused is a school teacher in Caroline, Alta., but that “these offences did not occur at or involve a student at the school.”

Kanten was released on conditions. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.