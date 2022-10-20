Menu

Crime

2 cyclists struck by SUV in Stanley Park area of Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 9:28 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say that a teen girl was taken to hospital after a vehicle struck two cyclists in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to police, the collision occurred near Ottawa Street and Midland Drive in the Stanley Park area at around 8 p.m.

Read more: 4 SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood overnight

They say two cyclists were crossing Ottawa Street when they were hit by a red Toyota SUV.

One of the cyclists, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police say they seized guns and ammo from pair arrested in Kitchener on Thursday

The other cyclist, a 46-year-old man from Kitchener, and the SUV driver, a 23-year-old man from Cambridge, did not report any injuries to police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage can call the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

