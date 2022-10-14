Menu

Crime

Police say they seized guns and ammo from pair arrested in Kitchener on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 9:05 am
Waterloo Regional Police say 2 loaded handguns were seized during arrests on Thursday. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say 2 loaded handguns were seized during arrests on Thursday. Waterloo Regional Police

A man and a teen, who were allegedly carrying loaded firearms, were arrested in Kitchener on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers tracked down a stolen car near Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street at around noon. The vehicle had been taken during a carjacking incident in Peel Region on Sunday, police say.

The emergency response team was called in and the two people in the vehicle were arrested near Weber Street East and Wilfred Avenue.

Police say officers seized the two guns, one of which had an extended magazine, as well as a large amount of ammunition and a large-capacity drum magazine.

The officers say they also found 25 grams of suspected fentanyl, eight grams of suspected crack cocaine, cash and cell phones.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a teenager are facing a number of drug and weapon charges.

