Crime

Mounties not responsible in Peachland double death: Independent Investigations Office

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 12:50 pm
FILE. RCMP on the scene confirmed that they entered 6033 Garraway Place and they discovered two bodies. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP on the scene confirmed that they entered 6033 Garraway Place and they discovered two bodies. Global News

B.C.’s police watchdog has absolved Mounties of any wrongdoing in a Peachland, B.C., episode in which two people were found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office said a caller informed the Mounties at around 4:30 p.m. on June 27 that a person had been shot, and that a second person was planning to hurt themselves at a residence on Garraway Place in Peachland.

Mounties went to the Peachland home and tried to make contact with the people within, though they weren’t successful.

A couple of hours later, at about 6:20 p.m., officers went in and two people were found dead.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence — including medical and forensic evidence — and determined that police are not responsible for the deaths,” the IIO report states.

Read more: Two people found dead in quiet Peachland neighbourhood

“The IIO investigation is now concluded. The BC Coroners Service and police investigations into the deaths continue.”

At the time of the incident, a neighbour, Peter Rintoul, said he watched the intense scene unfold from his home.

“It was very slow moving in the sense of we did hear some gunshots, then we didn’t, and then there was nothing. We did hear them say on the loudspeaker to come out, then nothing happened,” Rintoul said.

Two people found dead in Peachland home

Police have not released the identities, but RCMP at the scene said one of the deceased lived at the home and that both people knew each other.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

RCMPMurderpeachlandIIOPolice Watchdogpeachland shootingGarraway PlPeachland double death
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

