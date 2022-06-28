Two dead in quiet Peachland neighbouhood; police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were found dead in a Peachland, B.C. home Monday night, following hours of intense police activity in what’s a usually quiet neighbourhood.

RCMP on the scene have confirmed that they forced their way into 6033 Garraway Pl., Monday night after receiving a report of a serious incident. Once inside, they discovered two bodies.

One of the individuals who died was a resident of the home and both people were known to one another. RCMP said.

RCMP said they not looking for suspects and the case is being turned over to South East Division Major Crimes for further investigation.

Neighbours told Global News it was a tense night marked by loud bangs and shots, starting around 4:30 p.m.

Global News witnessed the house surrounded by police tape, as well as holes in the windows and signs of forced entry on the doors.

RCMP is expected to be in the area for the remainder of the day and officers are currently canvassing the neighborhood.