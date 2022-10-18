Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba launches new website to support food, agri-product businesses

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 12:02 pm
Manitoba has launched a new website to support food and agril-product entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations. View image in full screen
Manitoba has launched a new website to support food and agril-product entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations. PMP

Manitoba has launched a new website to support food and agri-product entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations, Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced on Tuesday.

“Whether you have a new food product idea, you see an unmet demand for local food, or you want to grow a food business, the Business Pathways website can help you build your future in food,” said Johnson.

“This comprehensive resource fosters economic development and provides the business management, product and process development and marketing support that new and existing agri-food businesses need to effectively enter and compete in the domestic and global marketplaces.”

Read more: Winnipeg safe space expanding services for Indigenous women and girls with new funds

The website features resources, programs and services provided by business service providers and industry partners.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It provides agri-food businesses with tailored information and resources as they start up, build, grow and transition, Johnson added.

The new website is being announced during small business week, which runs from Oct. 16 until Oct 22.

“I am especially pleased to announce this new resource during Small Business Week, as we celebrate the dedication and achievements of Manitoba entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Johnson.

Click to play video: 'Harvest update from Manitoba farmers'
Harvest update from Manitoba farmers
AgricultureEconomywinnipeg manitobaManitoba agricultureNew Websiteagriculture businessesBusiness PathwaysFood Buisnessesmanitoba agricultural businesses
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers