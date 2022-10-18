Manitoba launches new website to support food, agri-product businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has launched a new website to support food and agri-product entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations, Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced on Tuesday.

“Whether you have a new food product idea, you see an unmet demand for local food, or you want to grow a food business, the Business Pathways website can help you build your future in food,” said Johnson.

“This comprehensive resource fosters economic development and provides the business management, product and process development and marketing support that new and existing agri-food businesses need to effectively enter and compete in the domestic and global marketplaces.”

The website features resources, programs and services provided by business service providers and industry partners.

It provides agri-food businesses with tailored information and resources as they start up, build, grow and transition, Johnson added.

The new website is being announced during small business week, which runs from Oct. 16 until Oct 22.

“I am especially pleased to announce this new resource during Small Business Week, as we celebrate the dedication and achievements of Manitoba entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Johnson.