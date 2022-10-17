Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 7:41 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Peel Region, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road South in Brampton, Ont., for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The call came at around 6:26 p.m.

Read more: Man charged in connection with shooting at Mississauga nightclub: police

Police said a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, which remained at the scene. She was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 20s in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

McLaughlin Road was closed from Ray Lawson Boulevard to Kingknoll Drive northbound immediately following the collision.

Trending Now

Click to play video: 'Man sentenced to 6 years after fatal Brampton hit-and-run'
Man sentenced to 6 years after fatal Brampton hit-and-run
peel regional policeBramptonpeel policePedestrian StruckPeel RegionPRPMcLaughlin RoadRay-Lawson Boulevard
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers