Woman taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre after she was hit by a vehicle in Peel Region, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road South in Brampton, Ont., for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

The call came at around 6:26 p.m.

Police said a female pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, which remained at the scene. She was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Peel paramedics told Global News they transported a woman in her 20s in serious condition.

McLaughlin Road was closed from Ray Lawson Boulevard to Kingknoll Drive northbound immediately following the collision.