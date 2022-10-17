Man charged in connection with shooting at Mississauga nightclub: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said on June 5, at around 3 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting at HER Nightclub in the Eglinton Avenue and Creditview area.

Police said a shooting occurred after a “dispute between multiple people.”

According to police, no one was injured.

Officers said a warrant was issued for a suspect, and on Oct. 16, officers said 29-year-old Shakeem Anderson-Henry from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibition or restricted firearm and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Police said he was held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

HER Nightclub has been cited as the location of multiple incidents by local police, and was suspended for two weeks in September.