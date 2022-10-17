Police issue public safety alert after medication reported stolen in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are warning the public after medication was reported stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1 p.m., a container of Concerta was reported stolen in the Evans Avenue and Gair Drive area.

“The pills/capsules could be harmful/fatal if ingested,” police said in a news release. “Especially to children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.