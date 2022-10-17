Menu

Crime

Police issue public safety alert after medication reported stolen in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:32 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are warning the public after medication was reported stolen in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1 p.m., a container of Concerta was reported stolen in the Evans Avenue and Gair Drive area.

Read more: Man, 33, from Ajax charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing outside bar

“The pills/capsules could be harmful/fatal if ingested,” police said in a news release. “Especially to children.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

