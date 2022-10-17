Police issue public safety alert after medication reported stolen in Toronto

Police are warning the public after medication was reported stolen in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1 p.m., a container of Concerta was reported stolen in the Evans Avenue and Gair Drive area.
“The pills/capsules could be harmful/fatal if ingested,” police said in a news release. “Especially to children.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
