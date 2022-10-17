Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 33, from Ajax charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing outside bar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2022 6:10 am
Durham Regional Police on the scene of a homicide in Ajax, Ont. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police on the scene of a homicide in Ajax, Ont. DRPS/Twitter

AJAX, Ont. — Police have charged a man from Ajax, Ont., in the fatal stabbing of a male outside a bar in the town this weekend.

The Durham Regional Police Service says officers responded to an altercation outside King’s Castle Bar and Grill Saturday at about 2 a.m.

They say they found a man with a stab wound who later died in hospital.

Trending Now

Police say they have charged a 33-year-old from Ajax with second-degree murder in the death.

Read more: Man dies in stabbing in chaotic Ajax, Ont. night, police say

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the bar that night or who may have footage of the incident to reach out.

Advertisement
AjaxDurham Regional Policeajax crimeAjax Stabbingstabbing ajaxbar stabbing AjaxKing's Castle Bar and GrillKing's Castle Bar and Grill stabbing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers