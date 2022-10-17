Man, 33, from Ajax charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing outside bar

See more sharing options

AJAX, Ont. — Police have charged a man from Ajax, Ont., in the fatal stabbing of a male outside a bar in the town this weekend.

The Durham Regional Police Service says officers responded to an altercation outside King’s Castle Bar and Grill Saturday at about 2 a.m.

They say they found a man with a stab wound who later died in hospital.

Police say they have charged a 33-year-old from Ajax with second-degree murder in the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the bar that night or who may have footage of the incident to reach out.