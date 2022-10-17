Menu

Canada

Woman found dead, man missing after boat sinks on Cockeram Lake: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 7:51 pm
An RCMP boat is seen in a file photo. Manitoba RCMP say a woman has been found dead and a man remains missing after the boat they took on a fishing trip was found submerged on Cockeram Lake, just east of Lynn Lake, Saturday. View image in full screen
An RCMP boat is seen in a file photo. Manitoba RCMP say a woman has been found dead and a man remains missing after the boat they took on a fishing trip was found submerged on Cockeram Lake, just east of Lynn Lake, Saturday. Megan Turcato / Global News

A woman is dead and a man is missing after police in Manitoba say the boat the pair took on a fishing trip was found submerged on Cockeram Lake Saturday.

RCMP received a report about a missing boat with two occupants, a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from the nearby Town of Lynn Lake, around 10 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Manitoba corrections officers killed in head-on crash near Anola

In a release Monday police said a search including aerial patrols was started at daybreak Saturday with help from Lynn Lake RCMP, Leaf Rapids RCMP and the Canadian Rangers based out of Lynn Lake.

The missing boat was found submerged in the lake and police say civilian searchers later found the woman dead Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The man remains missing, police said Monday.

Trending Now

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team was on its way to Lynn Lake Monday to help in the search, police said.

Read more: Driver killed after semi-trucks crash on Manitoba highway

While their focus remains on finding the missing man, police said the investigation will continue into the circumstances surrounding the sunken boat.

Lynn Lake is roughly 815 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

