Woman found dead, man missing after boat sinks on Cockeram Lake: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a man is missing after police in Manitoba say the boat the pair took on a fishing trip was found submerged on Cockeram Lake Saturday.

RCMP received a report about a missing boat with two occupants, a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from the nearby Town of Lynn Lake, around 10 p.m. Friday.

In a release Monday police said a search including aerial patrols was started at daybreak Saturday with help from Lynn Lake RCMP, Leaf Rapids RCMP and the Canadian Rangers based out of Lynn Lake.

The missing boat was found submerged in the lake and police say civilian searchers later found the woman dead Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

2 boaters reported missing after not returning from fishing on Cockeram Lake, near Lynn Lake, on Oct16. 30yo female found deceased. Search continues for 61yo male. #rcmpmb from Lynn Lake & Leaf Rapids, our Underwater Recovery Team, & @CanadianArmy Canadian Rangers continue search pic.twitter.com/VuCuYdWJvB — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 17, 2022

The man remains missing, police said Monday.

The RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team was on its way to Lynn Lake Monday to help in the search, police said.

While their focus remains on finding the missing man, police said the investigation will continue into the circumstances surrounding the sunken boat.

Lynn Lake is roughly 815 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.