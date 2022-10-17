Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver killed after semi-trucks crash on Manitoba highway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 3:50 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake died at the scene after police say two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 42 in the RM of Yellowhead Friday. Global News / File

A Manitoba truck driver is dead after two semi-trucks crashed on a highway in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 42 at Road 139 West around 1:35 p.m. Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg woman’s life hangs in the balance after car crash

In a release Monday RCMP said a semi-truck and trailers heading north on Road 139 West crossed Highway 42 when it was unsafe to do so, hitting a second semi going west on Highway 42.

Click to play video: 'Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash'
Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash

The driver and only occupant of the second semi-truck, a 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 man dead, 2 facing multiple charges following Winnipeg car crash

The driver of the first semi, a 61-year-old man, had minor injuries in the crash, police say.

Shoal Lake RCMP continue to investigate. Police have not said whether or not any charges will be laid.

 

semi truckManitoba crashHighway 42Shoal Lake RCMPRM of YellowheadRoad 139 West
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers