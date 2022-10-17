Driver killed after semi-trucks crash on Manitoba highway

A Manitoba truck driver is dead after two semi-trucks crashed on a highway in the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 42 at Road 139 West around 1:35 p.m. Friday.
In a release Monday RCMP said a semi-truck and trailers heading north on Road 139 West crossed Highway 42 when it was unsafe to do so, hitting a second semi going west on Highway 42.
The driver and only occupant of the second semi-truck, a 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake, died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the first semi, a 61-year-old man, had minor injuries in the crash, police say.
Shoal Lake RCMP continue to investigate. Police have not said whether or not any charges will be laid.
