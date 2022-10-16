Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman’s life hangs in the balance after car crash

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 2:40 pm
A Winnipeg Woman's life hangs in the balance after a car crash early Sunday morning, police say. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Woman's life hangs in the balance after a car crash early Sunday morning, police say. Rosanna Hempel / Global News

A Winnipeg Woman’s life hangs in the balance after a car crash early Sunday morning, police say.

At 4:30 a.m. police went to the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street after multiple collision reports.

One of the vehicles was occupied by a 45-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman. The woman had to be extracted from the heavily damaged vehicle.

She suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where she remains.

1 man dead, 2 facing multiple charges following Winnipeg car crash

The man was also taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants of the other vehicle, described as a late model dark-coloured Dodge Caravan fled on foot after the crash, police say.

Throughout the investigation, police learned the suspect vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision.

Anyone with information, including dash camera video footage of the suspect vehicle and the manner of driving prior to the collision, are asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

winnipegCar crashInjuriesWPSSundayMorningEmpress StreetSargent ave
