1 man dead, 2 facing multiple charges following Winnipeg car crash

A Winnipeg car crash has left one man dead and two others facing charges, police say.

On Monday at 11:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a serious motor vehicle crash at Grey Street and Munroe Avenue.

The first vehicle containing three people had collided with the other vehicle driven by another man. It then crashed into a hydro pole.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extracted the occupants of the first vehicle and both the driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

The third occupant, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital in critical condition and died due to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the lone male driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but was ultimately not injured.

Police say a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found in the first vehicle, and that two men are facing multiple charges. One remains hospitalized while the other has been detained in custody.