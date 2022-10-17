Menu

Manitoba corrections officers killed in head-on crash near Anola

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 5:32 pm
The president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union says two corrections officers from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 15, east of Anola, Sunday morning. View image in full screen
The president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union says two corrections officers from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 15, east of Anola, Sunday morning. Randall Paull / Global News

A head-on collision on Highway 15, east of Anola, Man., has left two men dead and two others in hospital, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident took place Sunday around 10:35 a.m., police said, and involved an eastbound car heading into oncoming traffic and crashing into a westbound SUV.

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

The driver of the car, 45, and a passenger, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Manitoba highway fatalities rising, 2022 could be 'worst year ever'

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Read more: Driver killed after semi-trucks crash on Manitoba highway

The two men who were killed were reportedly corrections officers based out of nearby Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of two dedicated correctional officers and the serious injuries that has left another in hospital,” Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with our members families, friends and coworkers at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice told Global News the officers were not on duty at the time of the crash.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen shared condolences in a post on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Read more: Man, woman killed in crash in RM of Ste. Anne: RCMP

“Saddened to hear about the tragic passing of two of Manitoba’s correctional officers and one who is injured and in hospital after a vehicle accident,” Goertzen said in the post.

“Our hearts go out to family and coworkers.”

Beausejour RCMP said they continue to investigate the crash.

–With files from Shane Gibson

 

