Manitoba corrections officers killed in head-on crash near Anola

A head-on collision on Highway 15, east of Anola, Man., has left two men dead and two others in hospital, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident took place Sunday around 10:35 a.m., police said, and involved an eastbound car heading into oncoming traffic and crashing into a westbound SUV.

The driver of the car, 45, and a passenger, 49, were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two men who were killed were reportedly corrections officers based out of nearby Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of two dedicated correctional officers and the serious injuries that has left another in hospital,” Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), said in a statement.

Saddened to hear about the tragic passing of two of Manitoba’s correctional officers and one who is injured and in hospital after a vehicle accident. Our hearts go out to family and coworkers. #MBPoli — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen 🇺🇦 (@MLAGoertzen) October 17, 2022

“Our thoughts are with our members families, friends and coworkers at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Manitoba Justice told Global News the officers were not on duty at the time of the crash.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen shared condolences in a post on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic passing of two of Manitoba’s correctional officers and one who is injured and in hospital after a vehicle accident,” Goertzen said in the post.

“Our hearts go out to family and coworkers.”

Beausejour RCMP said they continue to investigate the crash.

–With files from Shane Gibson