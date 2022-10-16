Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested in Sydney, N.S. shooting, victim in stable condition

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6'
Global News at 6
Global News at 6 edition on Global Halifax. Hosted by Aalia Adam

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Sydney, N.S. that prompted a manhunt Saturday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police issued a news release at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday advising that a man was in hospital after being shot with what was believed to be a long gun on Rotary Drive.

Read more: Police looking for suspect in Lower Sackville, N.S. sexual assault

The search for the male suspect involved patrol officers, Emergency Response Team officers, K-9, and drones.

Trending Now

“Public is asked to stay away from the Rotary Drive area for the next several hours and not pick up and hitchhikers that could possibly be the suspect,” police said at the time.

Two hours later, police said they had found and arrested a suspect. They added it appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday night, the victim was in stable condition, according to police.

CrimeShootingGunCape Breton Regional PoliceSydney NSLong GunSuspect Search
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers