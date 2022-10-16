Suspect arrested in Sydney, N.S. shooting, victim in stable condition

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Sydney, N.S. that prompted a manhunt Saturday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police issued a news release at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday advising that a man was in hospital after being shot with what was believed to be a long gun on Rotary Drive.

The search for the male suspect involved patrol officers, Emergency Response Team officers, K-9, and drones.

“Public is asked to stay away from the Rotary Drive area for the next several hours and not pick up and hitchhikers that could possibly be the suspect,” police said at the time.

Two hours later, police said they had found and arrested a suspect. They added it appeared to be an “isolated incident.”

As of Saturday night, the victim was in stable condition, according to police.