Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for suspect in Lower Sackville, N.S. sexual assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: October 12'
Global News Morning Forecast: October 12
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Police in the Halifax area are investigating the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who was walking in a wooded path in Lower Sackville.

RCMP said they received a complaint on Oct. 7. Investigators learned that on Oct. 4, three young people were at a skate park near Metropolitan Avenue when they were approached by a man who allegedly asked them for cannabis or cigarettes.

“When the youths told the man they didn’t have any, the man left the park,” RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: RCMP says human remains found at N.S. home in ongoing investigation

A bit later, one of the young people — a 14-year-old girl — was walking on a wooded path “when she noticed the same man following her.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The man approached her and demanded cannabis or cigarettes again. He then pulled her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her,” RCMP said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, about 5’11” in height and had a thin build and dark hair. He also walked with a limp.

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRCMPSexual AssaultAssaultHRPsexual assault investigationIntegrated Criminal Investigation Division
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers