Police looking for suspect in Lower Sackville, N.S. sexual assault

Police in the Halifax area are investigating the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who was walking in a wooded path in Lower Sackville.

RCMP said they received a complaint on Oct. 7. Investigators learned that on Oct. 4, three young people were at a skate park near Metropolitan Avenue when they were approached by a man who allegedly asked them for cannabis or cigarettes.

“When the youths told the man they didn’t have any, the man left the park,” RCMP said in a news release.

A bit later, one of the young people — a 14-year-old girl — was walking on a wooded path “when she noticed the same man following her.”

“The man approached her and demanded cannabis or cigarettes again. He then pulled her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her,” RCMP said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, about 5’11” in height and had a thin build and dark hair. He also walked with a limp.

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.