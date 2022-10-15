Menu

Sports

McMaster Marauders fall short vs. Queen’s in Kingston

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 15, 2022 6:14 pm

The McMaster Marauders dropped to 2-5 in the Ontario University Athletics football season after a 14-10 loss against the Queen’s Gaels in Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

On a windy day at Richardson Stadium, McMaster quarterback Andreas Dueck completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 256 yards and was intercepted twice.

He also ran for Mac’s only touchdown of the game, a one-yard score that put the Marauders up 10-5 midway through the third quarter.

Read more: McMahon Stadium curse is over, Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally win in Calgary

Queen’s QB Alex Vreeken went nine for 25 for 100 passing yards and one interception, and rushed five times for 14 yards including a three-yard major that gave the Gaels a 12-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

McMaster’s defence recorded four sacks and Josh Cumber had an interception.

The Marauders can clinch the final playoff spot in the OUA with a win over the University of Toronto Blues (3-4) in their regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 22.

