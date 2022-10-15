McMahon Stadium curse is over, Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally win in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats‘ misery at McMahon Stadium has finally come to an end.

QB Dane Evans threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tim White with 11 seconds to play in the game as Hamilton rallied to beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-32 Friday night.

It was the Ticats’ first victory at McMahon Stadium since 2004, Hamilton’s 10th win in Calgary since 1961, and their first road win of the season.

The win boosts Hamilton’s record to 6-10 and puts them in the driver’s seat to secure third place in the East Division and the final playoff spot in the Canadian Football League.

Leading 27-26 with 2:08 left in the fourth quarter, Hamilton gambled on third-and-1 at their own 22-yard line but turned the ball over on downs when running back Wes Hills was stopped short of the first down marker.

Calgary turned that gift into a one-yard TD run by third string quarterback Tommy Stevens and took a 32-27 lead with 63 seconds to play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lawrence Woods III returned the ball 47 yards to the centre line and then Evans heaved a pass to White downfield that was hauled in for a 42-yard gain, which set up a first-and-goal at the Calgary seven-yard line.

One play later, Evans and White combined for the game winning score and dropped the Stampeders’ record to 10-6.

Evans completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 244 yards while White hauled in six passes for 106 yards.

The Ticats defence intercepted Stampeders QB Jake Maier three times in the first half, punctuated by defensive back Richard Leonard’s 64-yard pick six that gave Hamilton a 10-7 lead with 2:28 to play in the second quarter.

Maier entered the game having thrown only four interceptions this season.

Hamilton kicker Seth Small converted all four of his field goal attempts from 24, 36, 46 and 57 yards out. Calgary’s Rene Paredes also went four-for-four, booting field goals of 26, 39, 41 and 43 yards.

Hamilton will next play Friday, Oct. 21 when they host the Redblacks in the first of two consecutive games against Ottawa to close out the regular season.