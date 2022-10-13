Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Battleford, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences: Saskatchewan ICE unit

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged a North Battleford man with child pornography offences on Wednesday. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said a North Battleford, Sask., man has been charged with child pornography offences after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Officers said this was in relation to an investigation into possession of child pornography through an online sharing system.

Read more: Sextortion case sentencing expected to wrap for B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s tormenter

The search warrant was issued for a North Battleford residence, and police seized electronic devices for analysis.

Trending Now

John Herman Mahler, 75, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said he was released with numerous conditions.

Click to play video: 'B.C. sex offender ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ granted day parole'
B.C. sex offender ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ granted day parole
Advertisement
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsChild PornographyIceNorth BattlefordSearch WarrantSaskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers