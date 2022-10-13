North Battleford, Sask. man charged with child pornography offences: Saskatchewan ICE unit

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said a North Battleford, Sask., man has been charged with child pornography offences after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Officers said this was in relation to an investigation into possession of child pornography through an online sharing system.

The search warrant was issued for a North Battleford residence, and police seized electronic devices for analysis.

John Herman Mahler, 75, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said he was released with numerous conditions.