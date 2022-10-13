Menu

Crime

Sextortion case sentencing expected to wrap for B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s tormenter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Defence at Aydin Coban sentencing hearing downplays crimes against B.C. teenager'
Defence at Aydin Coban sentencing hearing downplays crimes against B.C. teenager
The trial of the Dutch man who harassed B.C. teenager Amanda Todd before she took her own life has heard Aydin Coban's defence lawyers ask for half the sentence requested by the crown. Rumina Daya has the details, and the reaction from Amanda's mother

A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd.

Defence lawyers representing 44-year-old Aydin Coban have proposed a six-year prison term for the Dutch national.

He was extradited from Holland to face multiple charges related to the years-long cyberstalking and harassment of Todd, who died by suicide at the age of 15, shortly after posting a poignant video describing the extortion and abuse she had endured since the age of 12.

Read more: Amanda Todd: Defence seeks 6-year sentence for Dutch man who harassed, extorted B.C. teen

In submissions Wednesday, Coban’s lawyers agreed Todd was harmed but told the court she was the only victim and Coban has no criminal record in Canada so the Crown request for a 12-year prison term is unwarranted.

Coban is currently serving an 11 year sentence in the Netherlands for 68 similar offences, some involving girls as young as nine.

Coban will be returned to the Netherlands shortly after the B.C. case ends and will complete any Canadian penalty in Holland, where a Dutch court will decide if it should be served concurrently with his 11-year sentence, or begin once the Dutch term concludes.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for Amanda Todd tormentor'
Sentencing hearing begins for Amanda Todd tormentor
Child PornographyCyberbullyingAmanda ToddSextortionAydin CobanOnline harassmentThe NetherlandsAmanda Todd CaseAydin Coban sentencingamanda todd sentencingAmanda Todd updateAmanda Todd harasser
© 2022 The Canadian Press

