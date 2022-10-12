Amanda Todd: Defence seeks 6-year sentence for Dutch man who harassed, extorted B.C. teen

The man convicted of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death should spend six years in prison for his crimes, his lawyers argued Wednesday.

The sentencing hearing for Aydin Coban, 44, began Tuesday at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. A jury convicted him in August of criminal harassment, extortion, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

In arguing for a 12-year sentence, lead prosecutor Tuseday Louise Kenworthy described Coban as “unrepentant” in his crimes against Todd, who was 15 years old when she died by suicide, and said he remains a risk to children with a high likelihood to reoffend.

Defence has yet to make submissions, but on Tuesday, Kenworthy suggested Coban’s lawyer would seek to have his sentence served concurrently with his 11-year prison term in the Netherlands for similar offences, rather than consecutively, so that he ultimately spends less time behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Sentencing underway for Dutch man who extorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Todd took her own life in October 2012 following years of targeted harassment. Weeks before her death, she uploaded a video to YouTube detailing the abuse in a series of flash cards. That video went viral, helping cement her as a symbol in the fight against online harassment.

Over the course of his nearly two-month trial, the court heard that he used 23 online accounts to stalk, groom and extort Todd between 2009 and 2012 using a topless video clip of her as blackmail material.

He sent more than 700 messages, threatening to send the video to friends, family and her school community if she didn’t provide webcam sex “shows,” though, in several cases, he followed through on those threats.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Todd’s mother, father and brother gave their victim impact statements, detailing the torment the girl endured and their lasting pain from her death.