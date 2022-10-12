Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Amanda Todd: Defence seeks 6-year sentence for Dutch man who harassed, extorted B.C. teen

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing begins for Amanda Todd tormentor'
Sentencing hearing begins for Amanda Todd tormentor
The sentencing hearing has begun for Aydin Coban, who was convicted of harassing and extorting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who later took her own life. Rumina Daya reports.

The man convicted of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death should spend six years in prison for his crimes, his lawyers argued Wednesday.

The sentencing hearing for Aydin Coban, 44, began Tuesday at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. A jury convicted him in August of criminal harassment, extortion, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Read more: 12-year prison term sought for Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

In arguing for a 12-year sentence, lead prosecutor Tuseday Louise Kenworthy described Coban as “unrepentant” in his crimes against Todd, who was 15 years old when she died by suicide, and said he remains a risk to children with a high likelihood to reoffend.

Defence has yet to make submissions, but on Tuesday, Kenworthy suggested Coban’s lawyer would seek to have his sentence served concurrently with his 11-year prison term in the Netherlands for similar offences, rather than consecutively, so that he ultimately spends less time behind bars.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sentencing underway for Dutch man who extorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd'
Sentencing underway for Dutch man who extorted B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Todd took her own life in October 2012 following years of targeted harassment. Weeks before her death, she uploaded a video to YouTube detailing the abuse in a series of flash cards. That video went viral, helping cement her as a symbol in the fight against online harassment.

Over the course of his nearly two-month trial, the court heard that he used 23 online accounts to stalk, groom and extort Todd between 2009 and 2012 using a topless video clip of her as blackmail material.

Read more: Amanda Todd trial: guilty verdict on five charges for Aydin Coban

He sent more than 700 messages, threatening to send the video to friends, family and her school community if she didn’t provide webcam sex “shows,” though, in several cases, he followed through on those threats.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Todd’s mother, father and brother gave their victim impact statements, detailing the torment the girl endured and their lasting pain from her death.

Amanda ToddSextortionAydin CobanAmanda Todd trialAydin Coban trialaydin coban sentencecoban sentence
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers