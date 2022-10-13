Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the candidates

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 13, 2022 2:27 pm
2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the candidates - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL - Wards: City of London - Map data: © OpenStreetMap

Voters in London, Ont., will head to the polls later this month to decide who London’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor, should be.

Ten candidates are running to succeed outgoing Mayor Ed Holder, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city, including in five where no incumbents are running.

To help voters ahead of the municipal election on Oct. 24, Global News reached out to those running in the 2022 race and asked that they complete a survey of five questions focusing on issues including affordability, the downtown core, homelessness and transit.

Read more: As London, Ont. rents soar, tenant advocates look to next council for help

In the lead-up to the election, Global News is publishing the candidate’s responses ward by ward, concluding with the mayoral candidates. Individual pages may be updated as missing responses are received.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More election-related information can be found on the city’s website.

Published questionnaire responses can be found below. This page will be updated.

LondonOntario politicsMayoral Candidatelondon electionLondon politics2022 municipal electionLondon municipal electionLondon election 2022london ontario electionward candidates2022 london election2022 london municipal electionmeet the candidates london
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers