2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the candidates

Voters in London, Ont., will head to the polls later this month to decide who London’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor, should be.

Ten candidates are running to succeed outgoing Mayor Ed Holder, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city, including in five where no incumbents are running.

To help voters ahead of the municipal election on Oct. 24, Global News reached out to those running in the 2022 race and asked that they complete a survey of five questions focusing on issues including affordability, the downtown core, homelessness and transit.

In the lead-up to the election, Global News is publishing the candidate’s responses ward by ward, concluding with the mayoral candidates. Individual pages may be updated as missing responses are received.

More election-related information can be found on the city’s website.

Published questionnaire responses can be found below. This page will be updated.