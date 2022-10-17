2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the mayoral candidates

London, Ont., voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 to decide who the city’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor, should be.

Ten candidates are vying for the mayor’s office, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city.

Six council seats are guaranteed to see new occupants in the next term, with London Mayor Ed Holder and five councillors opting not to seek re-election.

Among the departures are Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan and Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner. (In the case of Ward 7, Morgan is instead running for mayor.)

A full list of mayoral and ward candidates can be found on the city’s website, along with other election-related information.

To help voters ahead of election day, Global News reached out to those running and asked that they complete a short, five-question survey.

Global News has published the responses received over the last several days, with candidates listed in alphabetical order. You can find all of the published ward candidate responses on the Global News website.

Below are the responses received by candidates who are looking to succeed Mayor Ed Holder in the city’s top job.

Global News did not receive responses from candidates Brandon Ellis or Carlos Murray.

Daniel Jeffery

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

The city needs to collaborate with and support community organizations that have more experience in dealing with these specific issues. These organizations have more experience and boots already on the ground helping. Most of these organizations just require access to resources so they can expand their programs.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

In order to revitalize the downtown core we need to work with developers and build high density buildings within the core with ground floor commercial units. Which will provide the businesses with newer buildings and provide the people living in the core all of the amenities they require within walking distance of where they live.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Building high density infil projects will increase the housing inventory on the London market making units more competitive and allow for the city to leverage more affordable housing units on these projects.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

London transit needs to complete the rapid transit project, Building a Higher density London will come with increased ridership of the public transit system requiring more frequent and reliable transit.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London in the next 10 years is to build infrastructure to facilitate the means of industry resulting in investments into the city from large corporations and developers. This is achieved by cutting the red tape at city hall and working with the local firms that are trying to drive London forwards while city hall is on the breaks.

Dan Lenart

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

The hunger strike by the Forgotten 519 on the front steps of City Hall set out with a list of demands, which were ALL met according to Dan Oudshorn, one of the main participants, after all was said and done, when I asked him about it. “Homelessness” seems to be the issue, although a roof, or houselessness is better wording, because the word “HOME” has many socio/psychological connotations, and even some who have a roof, or house still do not feel at “HOME”.

To say that addiction and mental health is the beginning and end of the problem is an oversimplification; “Psycho Junkies”?

Folks who have worked in the field, as I have, will tell you a different story. They need a roof, and some, not all, will also need social workers, and nurses to come by to make sure they stay housed, because of life skills, or lack thereof. So we are back at (3) availability, and affordability of housing, and rentals. This is the real beginning and end of the problem, which City Hall has refused to do anything meaningful about.

A New City Council is needed.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

The virus has emptied out the Downtown, and this “Great Resignation” has stopped some from returning to the core, after being exposed to working from “Home”, and the conveniences associated with that. Empty storefronts make for a handy sleeping bay for these urban campers without a place to go, who also have no roof, nor safe, and secure housing to go to.

London has not recovered like other Cities.

25% have fallen off the rolls, as far as doing something with their time. In a City approaching 400 000, that works out to nearly 100 000 who may not even have a resume if an opportunity presents itself.

That is not good.

A diversion program, and a place to go, with activities will help these folks with a lot of time on their hands.

But many of these social programs, and community mental health programs have been cut over the last few decades. And the results are plain to see for everyone who looks out onto the streets.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Availability and affordability of housing and rentals directly influences the Downtown, as a possible “Destination Location” for tourists, and the rest of the City. But as it is, new condos sit empty, like the new 32 story tower on Richmond, which is 25% empty. This by itself could get rid of the Park Campers in one stroke, except for the “Affordability”. City Council has been given the Authority to plan around this, with zoning, and setting a portion aside for the entry, income related folk, but it has neglected to do so. Instead 300 Dufferin has decided to attack programs for the most vulnerable like the one run at First Baptist by the “Ark Aid Street Mission”, demanding compliance to “Zoning” all of a sudden. Former Mayor Tom Gosnell’s r.i.p. campaign director went up and down Richmond Row gathering signatures to clean out the park, making for a hostile environment, which was countered by a group of churches.

This does not help, and sets up an “Us” against “Them” battlefield, instead of working together for the common good.

A New City Council Is clearly needed.

A proposal to hire 50 Police gives the impression that these folk are criminals and belong in jail, suggesting legal solutions to social, and medical problems are the way forward to this housing crisis.

Anyone who has worked in these fields, as I have, knows that cops are the last ones who can help.

Already, police, fire, and ambulance make up almost 40% of the $1.1 Billion City Budget, which works out to nearly $400 Million Dollars. A small percent, say 5-10%, set aside for the entry, income related folk to get housed will go a long way towards “cleaning up the streets”.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

City Council decided to build a new bus barn in the South West end, instead of working on the North, and West legs of the BRT Mass Transit Plan.

This is another reason why we need a new City Council.

The BRT was the main election issue last time in 2018, and it had the worst voter turnout In London’s History (39%). TVO is saying only 25% will vote this time around. Issues from that debate, last election, are still needed, like more bridges across the river, more under and over passes for the railways. A Mass transit Plan for the whole City will not work without these, and will only add to more bottlenecks, and gridlock, especially at rush hour, with dedicated lanes for special express buses. The other big problem to this master plan, of course, is that many of the more wealthy, will not ride the bus, with the less wealthy, not in London Ontario, a city with a wide gap between the haves, and have nots.

This is another contributor to the “homeless” scene.

More parking garages downtown for those who love their cars is the way for them, and for those who will not ride a bus.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

There has been very little talk of returning London to the “Forest City”.

City Hall has not been re-planting trees as developers have been cutting them down. Planting shade trees drops the over all temperature of the whole City, especially during heat waves.

A new “Green Bin” curbside pick-up, and diversion program is needed, because our W12 landfill site will soon be filled, and the Province will not let us get a new one without a bigger % of diversion.

Important Heritage Properties like the old courthouse are now under threat from developers, because City Hall didn’t buy the property at 50 King, when it was put up for sale. This could have been the location of a new City Hall, which will be needed, as the old 300 Dufferin Building is full of asbestos, and has run out of room.

But City Hall was out bid.

We need a new City Council, with new leadership, and a new vision for the future.

Norman Robert Miles

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

1st of all we need to place homeless some were safe I was thinking if we could I would like to move them into the army Baracks on Oxford then bring in some councillors to help with the addiction and mental health issues then when we have that in place then we can see were we can move them to weather it be a hospital or addiction centre or rehab.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

I am concerned about downtown area with the way things are going with lack of business and concern they will close up shop and move some were else I know they are having a challenging time with homeless sleeping in door ways and a lot of people are afraid to go put and shop. I’m hoping once we get homeless off streets thing should get back to almost normal down there.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Affordable housing is one of my concerns too. We need to step up and either bring in portable houses like some cities are doing and we need to look at some of these landlords raising rent so high that it’s only the rich can live there and maybe some kind of subsidizing to relieve the burden on low income families and single parents.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The next phase for transit in London is to make sure everyone can use it for work .school and my opinion is we need to reconstruct the transit so accessible for everyone. For me the BRT was a waste of money and could have been done different.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London for next 10 years is to grow have a safe place to live and work with little crime but we can’t get there without the help from everyone that lives here this is there city I’m only here to help get it there.

Josh Morgan

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

This is a complex issue that requires a number of solutions for it to be thoroughly addressed. First, we need to build more affordable housing and housing with wrap around service supports. There are a number of builds in progress, but we need more spaces to deal with the number of homeless individuals. Second, working collaboratively with the County of Middlesex, Land Ambulance, Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, and agencies serving the most vulnerable, we need to advocate for significant mental health supports and beds in the City of London. I am calling for an emergency meeting with the Province of Ontario on the state of our downtowns, homelessness, and the mental health and addictions crisis London, and other cities, are facing. This is the most critical challenge the next Council will encounter, and one that must be prioritized.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

There are a number of things that must happen at the same time:

Attract new businesses to the downtown core by continuing to support the LEDC, Small Business Centre, and BIA in their efforts. This includes attracting office jobs that can fill vacant office space in our core, but also the conversion of vacant office space to residential where possible. Support our most vulnerable by providing housing spaces and wrap around service supports. Support the London Police Service’s plan to open a downtown foot-patrol office and work to make our core area streets safer. Leverage the Core Area Entertainment District and UNESCO City of Music designations, and work with various cultural groups, event organizers, and associations to create a vibrancy in the downtown core. Tourism London must also play a critical role. Get 10,000 more people living in the core though incentivizing high-density residential development. The cranes need to stay in the sky for another decade.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

We will develop new incentive programs that will bring more housing to London, particularly in our area targeted for high-density residential development. This will also include new tools to achieve affordable housing options for Londoners. We must use our strong fiscal position to absorb some inflationary pressures instead of passing it on to Londoners, and continue to work through our service review process to find efficiencies and savings for Londoners. We must also advocate to other levels of government to assist low-income Londoners with the supports they need to deal with rising food and fuel costs.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The new 25 year vision for mobility across the city will be based on the input of Londoners and set by Council though the Master Mobility Plan process. This is also where transit improvements for north and west London will be decided. Getting ahead of this process by developing a standalone ad-hoc plan is disingenuous to the public consultation which has now started. Londoners can participate at: https://getinvolved.london.ca/mobility-master-plan

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Through strong collaborative Leadership, London will grow responsibly, seize the opportunities of tremendous economic growth and job creation that we have before us, tackle the significant and complex challenges of homelessness, mental health and addictions, add thousands of new units to our downtown core area and revitalize the core. We will establish ourselves as the capital of southwestern Ontario, bringing municipal partners together and creating sustainable economic growth for the region.

Johanne Nichols

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

There are empty buildings throughout London that could be repurposed into residences. Separate residences for single individuals, families and others with mental health problems.Each residence would have a large kitchen (for use by charities to supply meals, onsite social services, onsite Health units staffed by Nurse practitioner and or staff from Middlesex Health unit and security. These residences would be transitional or permanent as needed.People with mental health problems could be supervised for personal care and medication monitoring.Financing from all levels of government and private donations. It is so cruel when custodial mental institutions were closed and vulnerable people unable to cope were forced on to the street and subject to abuse by others.I know there are some units of geared to income presently under construction. Co-op housing may be considered.

Like last winter temporary box car type housing could be made available.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Until homeless problem is dealt with I am afraid that the resurrection of Dundas Place downtown core is compromised. Rental and tax subsidies as an enticement to individuals willing to open businesses in core area.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Partner with landlords for a decreased taxes if they will agree to lower rents.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

Curb side pull out stops for buses so that they don’t hold up one lane of traffic at every stop.West to east on all stops on Oxford street.North to south all stops on wonderland,West to east all stops Commissioners Rd, west to east all stops Fanshawe Rd.

North to south all stops Wharncliffe Rd. All stops Richmond St North from Oxford to Fanshawe Rd.

Seeing as city has allowed building almost to curb on parts of Wonderland Rd it would be almost impossible to widen road.You could turn Wonderland into One Way and Wharncliffe into one way.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London is a prosperous, progressive city. Make it appealing (financial incentives) for businesses to set up business here thereby providing employment opportunities. With a high employment scenario citizens are more economically comfortable.

Sean O’Connell

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

The three issues are interlinked which means we must deal with everything rather at once. There is a pilot programme with the city that currently has some success with permanent housing for the homeless. I would like to expand on that programme and build a new homeless shelter. London cannot continue to have people living rough on the streets, especially in winter. Health care is a provincial responsibility, and I will petition the province to re-establish a new mental health hospital in London. One that can offer services for dealing with addictions.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Revitalizing the downtown core has been an ongoing problem for the past three decades. Simply put, residents do not feel safe going downtown. Clearing up our streets should be the priority to ensuring businesses can operate without interference. Having more officers to patrol the streets will help create more security and reduce crime. Ultimately, I will champion similar projects like the Dundas flex street and Fanshawe’s campus downtown as they are great initiatives to improving the core. Once the downtown transit hubs are established the increased foot traffic will aid businesses in attaining more customers.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Firstly, London needs to increase its supply of available homes and apartments. This means striving for at least 40,000 new units in the next decade. However, we are trying to catch up to existing and new demand. I would like to speed up the process for building by identifying all inventory property in London for shovel ready projects. Perform systematic environmental assessments of available properties in London. Finally, identify all vacant commercial properties suitable for conversion or refurbishment for redevelopment. In this way, the city can have multiple properties ready to be built.

Secondly, London needs to change the definition of affordability. Typically, in Canada, 40% of one’s income after taxes would go to a mortgage or rent. Instead, London has affordable defined as 80% of market value. To increase affordability, London must request more buildings to have affordable units as a proportion of new units.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The next phase of public transit for London is integrating our cycling network with the BRT system. Implementation of super bicycle highways to enhance safety for cyclists. Placing bicycle paths along sidewalks whenever possible and limit the interaction on the road.

Similarly, London will have to convert our existing fleet of buses into a carbon neutral fleet. However, we must complete the BRT system first to have the infrastructure in place for charging stations, etc.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London is a city that lives up to its namesake. I want Londoners to be safe and mobile. Over the next 10 years, I want transit problems to be a thing of the past. Where London has an integrated transit system that is seamless whether by cycling, walking, or in a vehicle. Our transit hubs will be bustling with economic activity. I want a London that has architecturally significant buildings that inspire people to live there. I want a city council that is accountable with rules in place to prevent abuse. I want a London, where the environment and animals are protected.

However, all these issues cannot be resolved without laying the groundwork for future generations to follow. That starts with a new council and Mayor to lead London in the right direction and ending the ideological battles that cripple it.

Khalil Ramal

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

As soon as I take office, I will immediately begin to work on creating Transitional housing in the downtown area and the east of London.

I will commit to work with the forgotten 519, the Unity Project, Sanctuary London, Project Hope and London Cares, to streamline the process to end homelessness once and for all!

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

London’s small businesses are the economic Heartbeat of our city.

During the pandemic small businesses, especially in the core, were not supported by leadership in council this last term.

I will put into place a new Small Business Development Office to support small businesses in our city and connect them with local and global markets

We must incentivize companies to open in the Core

Solving the homeliness issues and increasing the police foot petrol to create a safe environment

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

I will work with already existing and committed partners to build hundreds of new truly affordable homes for the people of London.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

We need to complete the western and Northern legs of the Transit plan, as Mayor I will work with council to create a fast, efficient, and responsive transit system.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Affordable, Safer, Cleaner and prosperous Strong leadership can bring people together.

Sandie Thomas

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Through a network of coordinated services, London provides community health, income support, social services, recreation, housing, and policing. These are all impacted by current crises in mental health and addiction – and present some of the most serious challenges in our communities and our collective safety, well-being, and health. I believe that we must invest into our mental health services to address rising demand. We must do everything we can to ensure this vital system continues to thrive while improving access to all Londoners.

Strategies

Improve coordination of services in mental health, addiction, and homelessness

Invest in telephone and web-based crisis support to expand care to Londoners

Work with provincial government to expand availability of supportive housing

Provide program and infrastructure funding for neighbourhoods severely impacted

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Thomas did not provide an answer to this question.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

It is crucially important to raise the living standards for all Londoners by introducing new affordable housing strategies in partnership with local organizations and institutions. The focus should be on providing a continuance of direct and impactful support to community members – from individuals who have no place of residence to individuals or families who are seeking their first home. Affordable housing affects us all and we need change now.

Strategies:

Work with Developers, the provincial and Federal Governments, and private sector to ensure that the supply of housing solutions in London keep up with the present and future demands.

Lead a City where residents’ belief in one of the most fundamental dreams – home ownership – can actually come true.

Utilise the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”) program to deliver modern, accessible, and affordable housing to Londoners of all housing needs

Offer community-based programs in financial literacy (12-24-36 months)

Introduce new programs to relieve social service and education costs for families

Address systemic barriers for young families in housing and rental markets

Collaborate with other cities to identify best practices to address housing crisis

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

I believe that it is vitally important to improve on the traffic infrastructure in London. It is time to ensure Londoner’s can move throughout our city with limited interruptions. It’s time for us to expand our bike paths to ensure bike lanes are used in the most effective and safe way by connecting existing paths to allow for additional coverage without additional cost. It’s time for road fixtures to be generated based on need rather than location. It’s time for real action to get London moving!

Strategies:

Expand bike paths and adjust existing bike paths to connect throughout the city

Update traffic light timing to ensure smoother traffic flow on major roads

Work with LTC to provide additional “Express” service to underserved areas

Re-align construction periods outside of “busy” periods

Stagger construction to ensure multiple projects are not decreasing traffic flow

Provide clear and in real time updates on infrastructure project timeline and delays

Provide clear alternative routes online and at each site to ease of travel frustrations

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Londoners deserve to lead lives that they have worked hard to afford. The rising cost of housing, food, gas, and the essentials have made it difficult for them to do that. As Mayor, I will work with all levels of government to ensure that Londoners keep more money in their pockets and provide decent lives for their families.

Strategies:

Ensure that taxes are kept as low as possible (in the future look to freezing taxes).

Ensure that public transit costs remain as low as possible (transit remain affordable)

Work with the Provincial Government to control utilities costs for homes and businesses

