2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the Ward 6 candidates

Londoners are gearing up to head to the polls on Oct. 24 for the municipal election as residents of the Forest City will elect their next mayor, city councillors and school board trustees.

Sixty-one candidates are running in 14 wards across the city, but only three have their eyes on Ward 6.

The incumbent Mariam Hamou is seeking a second term on council, but challengers Becky Williamson and Sam Trosow are also on the ballot.

A full list of mayoral and ward candidates can be found on the city of London’s website.

With a lot of new faces across the wards, Global News has reached out to all those in the running and emailed a list of five questions on some of the key issues in the city, among them combating homelessness, addiction and mental health issues, affordable housing, and accessible public transit.

The responses for every candidate who replies will be shared below.

Now it’s time to meet the candidates for Ward 6.

Mariam Hamou

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I attended AMO (Association of Municipalities Ontario) and met with Ontario Cabinet Ministers to advocated for more funding for mental health and addictions, specifically for the COAST program Moreover, I asked the province for better homelessness prevention tools and more funding for all forms of affordable housing.

I’m committed to start working on solving homelessness for our highest acuity needs citizens which means building a team to solving this together with all hands-on deck. Using our Housing First policy and working with non-profits, like Indwell partnered with private donors, we can quickly house the unhoused.

Furthermore, the Roadmap to 3,000 Affordable Units we will be able to find a solution to house our most vulnerable.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

I see this as part of our homelessness, addictions, and mental health issues plan. A good core is a core that is safe and clean. I want to hire more front-line officers to ensure businesses are well protected. We are still doing pandemic recovery and I’ve recently met with the Downtown BIA to discuss what measures should be undertaken to ensure a successful recovery.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

My first concern in London is affordability. Over the last few years, housing has become completely inaccessible, both for purchase and rent. People who work in London should be able to afford rent and a home in London. This is unfortunately not the case.

Working together with developers, social housing agencies, land and building owners, I’m looking for projects that create affordable homes for families. Economist Mike Moffatt has advised London’s city council to approve and invest in building family sized units to reduce home prices. I understand people are having a hard time with their budgets because of high inflation and I don’t want to burden Londoners with higher bills.

An increase in property tax rates will hurt owners, but especially renters who are the most vulnerable on the affordability spectrum. Since an increase in property tax rates also increases the cost of ownership, this is passed onto the renters. I will continuously fund the Housing Stability Bank and our many other programs. The city has many programs for people who need help with rent and I’ll continue to fund these programs.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

I’d like to see the north leg of the BRT approved and built. I would like it, however, to be built on Western Road, instead of Richmond Street. I also see transit getting better with our new electric fleet.

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

I have selfish reasons for improving London over the next 10 years. I would like to keep my girls here as long as possible, so I want to invest in better transit, good bike paths, an entertainment district and a safe and healthy London. I know this will attract talent to London. We also need to build homes over the next 10 years and we want to build 50,000 homes to ensure homes stay affordable. The province is already behind 1.5 million homes, so we will see some growth! The biggest challenge we’ll have is attracting talent to London so if we invest properly and build it properly, people will come.

Becky Williamson

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Homelessness is on the rise, and is a growing concern in many areas of the city (particularly in the core area), and those who suffer from mental health issues, addictions, and not being able to afford housing are the ones finding themselves in this situation. Understanding what the root problem for homelessness is is essential when looking at finding a solution.

When someone has a place to call home, it can promote overall well-being. Being homeless affects a person’s overall health; people with poor mental health are more susceptible to the factors that can lead to homelessness, and homelessness amplifies poor mental health. Substance use and addiction is disproportionately higher among those experiencing homelessness (the use of substance alone does not necessarily signal addiction, and many that are addicted to substances never experience homelessness). Inadequate income, employment, and education are contributing factors to people cycling in and out of homelessness.

It’s investing in collaborative and rehabilitative programs, and supportive housing that can accommodate those suffering from mental health and addictions, recognizing differences in the people who find themselves homeless, and assisting those segments differently. There is no easy solution to homelessness, partly due to the fact that people are homeless for varying reasons, and all of these need to be taken into account when addressing this issue. A solution that might fit for one individual may not fit another.

There needs to be a realistic and compassionate approach. This is something that did not happen overnight, and therefore it will take time and money. Action is needed that takes into consideration the concerns of the homeless, and those at risk of homelessness, the support organizations including the city and staff, local communities and business districts (not just the homeless population.) Adhering to the initiatives, strategies such as the London Homeless Prevention and Housing Plan 2010-2024, and tool kits that are in place is important.

We need to take a serious look at what each of the organizations involved are doing and not doing, evaluate what is truly working and what isn’t based on results, and then work together towards resolving these very serious issues that concern us all. Simply adding more money and doing more of the same is not the answer.

The city, both councillors and staff, need to look at these strategies and initiatives on a regular basis, and ensure that they are followed and that they evolve and change with the current environment of homelessness.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Downtown is the heart of the city, and there is a need to bring life back to it to get people back to living, shopping, and enjoying all that the core has to offer. With all the new apartments and condos being built near the core there is a need to revitalize this area for the people living there, and the rest of London.

There are two issues (from my point of view) that should be addressed first when looking at revitalizing the downtown core:

The homeless crisis – There is a need to find them a place to live where they can be safe. There are varying reasons as to why someone is homeless, and there needs to be the facilities located in the areas where they are. The empty building space (Richmond and Dundas): Offering incentives to encourage the owners/landlords to develop these empty spaces for business development, and living spaces.

Many communities utilize tax incentives to promote economic success, and to encourage the development of business and residential projects. There are a number of ways that the municipality, and other levels of government, can work together to fix the infrastructure, create incentives, and improve accessibility.

Encouraging tourism and the arts have a major economic impact on most downtowns. The creative industries have a major economic impact on a region, so possibly looking at building a performing arts centre which is something that has been talked about in the past. As well as more downtown community events and attractions, like the summer festivals held in Victoria Park.

Addressing downtown redevelopment does not involve a quick fix, but a long-term strategy to support and finance projects by using multiple programs to encourage the development of office, retail, residential, and arts and entertainment projects.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Affordable housing, a place to call home, is out of reach for a number of people who live in London. All Londoners deserve safe, secure, and affordable housing. Housing is a huge concern for anyone living in a place that does not meet their basic needs or is no longer able to afford housing due to job loss, separation, illness, and for many who are looking to buy or rent and cannot find affordable options.

There are approximately 5,000 Londoners currently on a waiting list for rent-geared-to-income-housing (2021). Here is the average rent in London in October 2022, according to Zumper:

Studio apartment $1,145 per month

One bedroom $1,637 per month(up 26 per cent from last year)

Two bedroom $2,150 per month (up 30.4 per cent from last year)

The City of London has set a goal of 3,000 affordable units in 5 years.

A current development that could be looked at as inspiration is the re-development of the Old Victoria Hospital area by the Vision SoHo Alliance. There will be over 650 units created of mixed rent apartment’s and up to 60 per cent (390 units) will be affordable. One developer would take 15 years to develop the land; together four years max for non-profit and profit developers.

There is a need for more affordable housing projects like SoHo Vision, but it takes time to build new buildings, and the problem is now. The city could look at the empty buildings around London that could be repurposed for housing, such as empty schools, and what city owned, provincial and federal lands sit empty that could be used for new builds or even tiny homes, like Wellington Road land that may be available after the BRT is built

Developers need to be encouraged to include a percentage of units to below market rental units and geared-to-income units with incentives such as a speedier process for permits needed for their builds. Allowing for apartments buildings to add on more floors, even two extra floors could mean approximately 40 plus units. It’s promoting innovation and supporting initiatives that are already in place. However, these newly approved plans that include affordable units take time to build, this is more of a long-term solution.

Housing First, offers “support to secure permanent housing throughout the city of London for singles, couples and families who have a history of homelessness, and do not receive any other formal community support.”

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

There is a need for better busing and transportation in London. People are not happy with the current system, and therefore don’t take the bus as it takes too long to get them from point A to point B. They want more accessible and faster busing that can get them to the jobs, including the ones that are just outside the bus routes that are currently in place.

The cancellation of the north and west phases of the BRT by city councillors has left London with senior government funding of $120 million, that was intended to construct these phases, which is now being allocated to building a new LTC headquarters on Highbury Avenue, including a new bus facility able to maintain a larger fleet and evolve to support electric buses.

The Mobility Master Plan through Get Involved London lets Londoners make suggestions as to what they would like to see for mobility around London, which includes transit, bike paths, and walking.

One suggestion to the vision of busing in London would be to consider Light Rail Transit (LRT). LRT runs on electricity and mixes well with traffic and other modes of transportation (BRT). With the possibility of new federal funding available in 2026, this could be an option for the north and west phases of the bus system, these two legs will affect the students at Western University and Fanshawe College the most.

Or, we could fix what we have with main routes going north and south, with collector buses meeting at the connectors, and more bus turnouts (a designated spot on the side of a road where buses or trams may pull out of the flow of traffic to pick up and drop off passengers).

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Londoners know what the issues are here in their city and they look to their elected city council to provide them with the solutions. But these solutions take time and money, and some don’t have easy, straight forward solutions, such as homelessness and affordable housing for example.

There are strategic plans and initiatives that are in place and we need to look at these for guidance. However, we also need to ensure that these are followed, and that they grow and evolve as the city moves forward. Also, involving the community for their input and involvement, like Get Involved London. We should work together to achieve a common goal.

My 10 year vision for the city, and wish list, would be to eradicate homelessness, have affordable housing for all Londoners who need it, have safe streets for cyclists and pedestrians, a reduction in crime, busing that people would like to use, and more recycling. These I see as top priorities, however, there are other issues that will need to be dealt with also.

Homelessness – A place where the homeless can feel safe and a place to call home. Investing in collaborative and rehabilitative programs and supportive housing that can accommodate those suffering from mental health and addictions that recognize the differences in the people who find themselves homeless and assist the segments differently.

– A place where the homeless can feel safe and a place to call home. Investing in collaborative and rehabilitative programs and supportive housing that can accommodate those suffering from mental health and addictions that recognize the differences in the people who find themselves homeless and assist the segments differently. Affordable Housing for all – Everyone in London deserves a safe, affordable place to live. More affordable housing projects, like SoHo Vision. But it takes time to build new housing. The goal is 3,000 units in five years, but the problem is now. What can be done in the interim until new housing can be completed and are there empty buildings that can be repurposed into housing in the meantime (schools, etc)? The use of city owned land for tiny homes or shipping containers that can also be converted to housing may be solutions for now.

– Everyone in London deserves a safe, affordable place to live. More affordable housing projects, like SoHo Vision. But it takes time to build new housing. The goal is 3,000 units in five years, but the problem is now. What can be done in the interim until new housing can be completed and are there empty buildings that can be repurposed into housing in the meantime (schools, etc)? The use of city owned land for tiny homes or shipping containers that can also be converted to housing may be solutions for now. Safe streets – Cyclists and pedestrians need to feel safe on the streets of London. Well lit streets, with accessible and maintained bike lanes and sidewalks, is essential to provide these safe streets. More traffic calming measures to reduce dangerous driving, like 40km/h speed signs and speed bumps.

– Cyclists and pedestrians need to feel safe on the streets of London. Well lit streets, with accessible and maintained bike lanes and sidewalks, is essential to provide these safe streets. More traffic calming measures to reduce dangerous driving, like 40km/h speed signs and speed bumps. Reduction in Crime – Crime is on the rise in London, does this mean London needs more police officers, or can the city offload some of the minor types of offenses, like noise complaints, to bylaw officers.

There is a need for social workers in police services to help handle the calls that the police are not equipped to handle, especially around mental health.

– Crime is on the rise in London, does this mean London needs more police officers, or can the city offload some of the minor types of offenses, like noise complaints, to bylaw officers. There is a need for social workers in police services to help handle the calls that the police are not equipped to handle, especially around mental health. Busing – I would like to see someone take a bus around London that doesn’t take an hour plus. We need more accessible busing to get to work in areas that don’t have good busing

– I would like to see someone take a bus around London that doesn’t take an hour plus. We need more accessible busing to get to work in areas that don’t have good busing More recycling – Compost or green bins, electronic waste, and material (fabric) pickup to be included in the weekly recycling program.

It would also be nice to have water refill stations in the parks to help eliminate plastic bottle use.

– Compost or green bins, electronic waste, and material (fabric) pickup to be included in the weekly recycling program. It would also be nice to have water refill stations in the parks to help eliminate plastic bottle use. Ring Road – Revisit the idea of building a ring road. This is one of the issues that has come up a number of times while talking to people in Ward 6. A way to get from north London to the 400 Series Highway. This was being considered years ago, however, other municipalities, that the ring road would have to go through, did not want this.

Sam Trosow

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I supported The Forgotten 519 at the time of their call to action because I agreed with their approach about dealing with homeless issues in London. We need to support and listen to the front-line service providers and carefully consider how to improve services and facilities to London’s unhoused and homeless as part of the upcoming budget process.

In the long run, it will cost more to ignore these issues than to properly fund necessary facilities and services. London councillors also need to advocate for a regional approach where similar efforts are being made in other municipalities.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

The city needs to do something about the unhealthy vacancy rate in the downtown core. Office towers have been overbuilt and underutilized. I am in favor of a two-pronged approach.

First, the city should better use its licensing and health and safety powers to start a licensing program for vacant properties. The licensing fees will support inspections of vacant units and if there are compliance issues, they will need to be addressed.

Second, the city should be cooperating with willing owners who want to return their properties to productive uses. I would like to see conversions of unused office space residential, particularly affordable housing, along with retail, live-work, artistic spaces and other cultural uses. Londoners need to be using these spaces in the core and we cannot continue to allow investors to just sit on their vacant properties while the downtown deteriorates.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

London is facing a severe housing affordability crisis which can’t be solved simply by building more market rate and luxury units. The new council must take bold and creative steps to curb speculation, encourage the re-use of vacant properties, prevent the further deterioration of our existing housing stock, and target development to appropriate infill projects.

More specifically, I would address the problem of vacant units through a registration and licensing program, both for residential and commercial units. Downtown commercial vacancies should be considered for conversion to residential and mixed uses.

I support the establishment of a London RentSafe program, similar to Toronto RentSafe, as has been advocated by housing rights groups.

The current council recently voted down a proposal to develop a business plan for a similar project for London by a vote of 10-3, and this was unfortunate. The city’s code enforcement efforts need to be improved, more building inspections are needed, and residents need to have an easier way to report dilapidations, code violations, noise issues, and other safety hazards in their homes and neighborhoods.

The city’s rental unit licensing program should be expanded and improved, and the city must better ensure that affordability considerations are part of new developments. Focused lobbying of federal and provincial governments for more equitable and fair housing laws, more funding for affordable housing, and local flexibility in the planning process should continue.

As housing costs rise, and as displacement pressures increase, the city must take stronger steps to protect existing tenants. All Londoners deserve safe, secure, and fair housing, and the city can make a difference in the lives of its residents and in the quality of the city’s rental housing stock.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The failure to complete a reasonable public transportation network is now being reflected in the worsening traffic, unsafe streets, and general lack of mobility. We need to build the rest of this network going out Oxford Street West and going from downtown to the north. All reasonable route options should be on the table, but the goal must be improving mobility, not simply inducing development.

At the outset, we need service improvements. In Ward 6, we’re seeing too many buses just too full to pick up passengers. Is this demand a surprise? Also, we cannot continue to expand residential development to new areas on the periphery without service expansion, and this must be figured into the developers’ costs. We need to target development to reasonable infill projects where the supporting infrastructure already exists.

Improving public transit, just like improving our active cycling network, will not only help people get to their destinations, but it will reduce emissions from our over-reliance on motor vehicles. The new council must address these issues as a priority.

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London is a city that lives up to its description as the Forest City. Where residents can afford to live in decent and secure housing, where there is an adequate public and active transportation system, and where growth is planned, and sprawl is minimized. My vision is for a diverse, inclusive community, one that is safe and secure for persons of all ages, incomes, identities and backgrounds.

We get there by having engaged, experienced and knowledgeable members of council who have the political will to make hard decisions. My background, education and experience combined with my underlying commitment to public sector gives me a unique vantage point to address many problems in Ward 6 and in the broader city.

— questions by Global News’ Jaclyn Carbone and Maya Reid.