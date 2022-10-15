2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the Ward 4 candidates

Voters in London, Ont., are gearing up to head to the polls on Oct. 24 for the municipal election as residents of the Forest City will elect their next mayor, city councillors and school board trustees.

Sixty-one candidates are running in 14 wards across the city, but Ward 4 is set to have someone new as Coun. Jesse Helmer announced that he will not be seeking re-election, leaving seven challengers on the ballot.

View image in full screen Jesse Helmer, Ward 4 London City councillor at ceremony recognizing the one year anniversary of the Woodman Avenue explosion, August 14, 2020. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

So, with a lot of new faces coming to the table across the wards, Global News has reached out to all those in the running and emailed a list of five questions on some of the key issues in the city, among them combating homelessness, addiction and mental health issues, affordable housing and accessible public transit.

The responses for every candidate who replies will be shared below.

Now it’s time to meet the candidates for Ward 4:

Susan Stevenson

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Good intentions can create bad outcomes and that is where we are right now. What we have been doing is clearly not working. So without blame, shame or guilt, we get to be honest about what isn’t working and be willing to let that go.

A singular deputy city manager is needed to oversee and coordinate the response to this homelessness crisis so that a single person can marshal resources, and assume accountability, of the municipality, as well as direct the 40 plus well-intentioned, but unfocussed, aid agencies to deliver coordinated services.

Story continues below advertisement

I believe city council needs to show true leadership and work to solve this crisis rather than manage it. This is a complex problem that needs city council, private industry, non-profits and the community to work together and be accountable to measurable results. Programs like Haven for Hope in San Antonio, Texas have had success transforming lives at scale.

I also support permanently funding the COAST program and asking deputy premier Sylvia Jones for a dedicated mental health emergency centre, and much needed new mental health spaces.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

We cannot revitalize the downtown without addressing the safety concerns and the rampant vandalism and thefts that businesses are dealing with, and also the safety, both lived experience and perceptions, of people living, working and visiting the core. I support the request for an additional 52 police officers and expanding the COAST program.

We need to rewrite the CAAP (Core Area Action Plan). If we are reporting 49 per cent completed and 49 per cent on track in the delivery of CAAP, then our action plan isn’t addressing the correct things as the problem has only worsened.

I would like to see programs and new incentives to drive residential growth in downtown and convert under-utilized or redundant commercial properties to residential or mixed residential and commercial use. At the same time, we need to be sensible about construction scheduling.

Story continues below advertisement

The core is essentially an island with a moat of road closure around it, with no relief in sight. Understandable that these are all necessary infrastructure and transportation projects, but the scheduling doesn’t consider the workers that we are trying to attract back to the core post COVID-19.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

City council gets to lead by example and work the budget, such that inefficiencies are found and innovative solutions are used to keep property taxes low. In order to increase housing supply, increase availability and keep prices down, we need to make amendments that allow more quality housing to be available quickly.

For example, adding garden suites, tiny homes, duplexing, cutting the red tape on infill developments, etc. We need to ask and listen to industry experts to find out where the city is making things difficult when getting land, approvals, adding apartments, intensification and development.

The city needs to help, not hinder, and invite creative solutions to our housing crisis along with continuing to support organizations like Indwell and Habitat for Humanity and their great work. I would also support the redevelopment and expansion of London and Middlesex Community Housing to address the deep affordability needs.

Story continues below advertisement

Speed to market. From initial pre-meet to occupancy, it can often take more than ten years to bring housing online. Mechanize the process as much as possible, and staff development approvals scaled with the population of the city.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

My vision for our public transit system is one that gets people to and from where they need to be reliably and effectively. We need public transit routes that take workers to our industrial parks and extended hours of service to accommodate the work shifts of service and factory workers, labourers, health care workers, etc. A great public transit system for London has to serve the entire city, so the challenges of the north and west end of the city get to be overcome.

Frequency and reliability – LTC (London Transit Commission) has long had their own bus rapid transit concept, minus the dedicated lanes and infrastructure works. The 90-series express buses are at the core of that. Increase frequencies and carrying capacities from the downtown north to Masonville transit village, and from the downtown to the west, continuing past Wonderland Road and onward to West 5 Townhomes on Riverbend Road.

Also, we need to recognize that students on deeply discounted tuition-based passes represent about 60 per cent of the current ridership of the LTC. They are an important constituency, but the rest of London’s transportation needs must be considered and funded in a sustainable manner – with frequencies that encourage ridership.

Story continues below advertisement

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

In 10 years, London’s core area business districts are thriving, beautiful and safe. Intensification has been beneficial for both businesses and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

London has achieved success, at scale, supporting people in finding a way out of their homelessness, mental health and addiction issues. London attracted innovative and quality housing developments that quickly provided much needed housing supply for rent and for affordable home ownership by cutting red tape, improving the approvals process, using new CIPs, and more flexible zoning by-laws. Deep affordability was addressed with both urgency and commitment which met the critical need for housing and prevented many individuals and families from falling into homelessness during the recession.

London reduced the waste going to landfill, became a leader in urban agriculture and invested in tree canopy, greenspaces and the arts and music community to create a truly great city for all Londoners.

1:36 Impact of smoky skies

Jarad Fisher

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Story continues below advertisement

London’s homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues are closely connected to each other. We need to solve the three collectively.

In the short-term, we need to seek funding support from upper levels of government to provide increased access to shelters, alternatives to shelters, and transitional housing. These forms of housing will also need wraparound services to provide assistance to those in need; physical health services, mental health services, addiction services, and other supports. Our neighbours are literally dying on our streets, we need to act quickly.

In the long-term, we need to address housing affordability directly to stem the tide of homelessness. My platform addresses this by dramatically increasing the amount of housing units London will construct going forward. One of the key methods to accomplish this will be increasing construction options by allowing alternatives to single family detached houses across the city. By increasing the housing construction options available we can more efficiently build housing units to increase market supply and reduce housing pressure.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

All businesses require customers to purchase their goods and services. We need to build a downtown that has a large number of local residents by approving dense downtown development as well as repurpose existing vacant properties for additional residential space. Our downtown also needs direct access from different parts of the city through reliable transit and active transportation networks to encourage all Londoners to visit, shop, and enjoy our core.

Story continues below advertisement

Our homelessness crisis also impacts downtown businesses. The visible signs of homlessness make Londoners uncomfortable visiting and shopping downtown. My approach to the previous question about reducing homelessness will have a secondary benefit of helping our downtown businesses.

Importantly, London’s economy is made up of more than just our downtown. The number one issue affecting London’s business community is talent acquisition and retention. My plan addresses these issues by building a city that people desire to live in. This includes affordable, attractive, walkable 15-minute communities that are well connected with the rest of the city. These are city attributes that young adults across Canada are clamouring for, and by building a London that has these qualities, our city and businesses can become more economically competitive.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Affordability in general, and housing affordability specifically, are both priorities for me and my platform. I will work with council to approve dramatically more housing units across the city, particularly the forms of “missing middle” housing, such as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, low-rise and mid-rise multi-unit buildings, and garden suites. Building more housing units in different configurations will reduce price pressure on the housing and rental market and improve affordability for all Londoners.

Additionally, we need to improve alternative transportation options to reduce reliance on costly car ownership. Many Londoners are struggling to afford their daily needs and the price of car ownership can be an anchor to people’s personal finances. By building a walkable city with a well-connected active transportation network and a frequent, reliable transit system, Londoners can travel their city with dignity and ease even if they can’t afford a car.

Story continues below advertisement

I am also a strong supporter of our library system. It’s a great resource that costs nothing for Londoners to access and provides the city as a whole with an incredible return on investment of over 450 per cent, based on 2015 numbers. Increased library quality and access is a great option to increase affordability for all Londoners.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

Transit routes in the north end of the city are over capacity. That was the problem a decade ago that started the Shift rapid-transit initiative and the situation is only worse now. We need some form of rapid transit solution. My preference has always been light rail, but of course I am only one vote out of 15.

For the west leg, the urgency is not as dire. However, some form of rapid transit will be needed in the not-so-distant future and the cost of construction will only go up the more we delay. I’m a huge proponent of building our city in a cost-efficient, economically sustainable manner. We either pay now or pay much more later.

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Story continues below advertisement

My vision for London is a more vibrant, affordable city filled with thriving small-businesses in walkable, 15-minute communities that will benefit all residents. It will be well-connected, allowing Londoners and tourists alike to travel the breadth of our city by car, transit, bike, or walking. It’s a city that cares for its most vulnerable and helps them back on their feet. It will have made great progress towards a lush tree canopy and more green spaces throughout the city – including a dog park in Ward 4. My vision for London’s future is of a city that is attractive to both current and future Londoners, and is a destination that people will want to call their home.

1:42 Torontonians cast ballots on Thanksgiving Monday ahead of municipal election

Matt Nicolaidis

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Story continues below advertisement

During The Forgotten 519’s protest outside city hall, I attended their open mic event and spoke to the systemic issues that have created the present housing crisis. I support all of The Forgotten 519’s key pillars demanded of city hall, and I will fight to make them happen.

We also have a critical need for front-line social workers as we are presently delegating this work to police that are not trained or qualified to do this sort of work. It’s also vitally important to engage with organizations that served unhoused folks and find out what the most critical needs are and how the city can help.

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

The paramount concern will be addressing London’s homelessness crisis. We must connect these folks with meaningful supports and permanent housing solutions. But we also have to address the excess of vacant and abandoned buildings in and around the downtown core. The city can no longer allow wealthy speculators to hoard these properties, when they could be converted into housing or other useful spaces.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Story continues below advertisement

This is the single most important topic of my campaign, and something for which immediate and significant change is required. Some of my key strategies include:

An ambitious vacant property tax levied at real estate speculators who buy up London homes and leave them abandoned.

Introduce RentSafe, or a program similar to it, to compel landlords to maintain their properties in a livable state.

Advocate for rent control, so rents cannot be drastically increased between tenants.

Make smarter use of land within London’s urban boundaries by discouraging sprawling estate homes and encouraging higher-density homes affordable to working people in London.

Fight for the benefit of everyday Londoners, not the wealthy developers and speculators that currently have far too much say in London’s development.

Build new public and geared-to-income housing as soon as humanly possible, as the need is critical.

Pressure the province to end their regressive exclusionary zoning policies that make it harder to build affordable and mixed-use housing.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The BRT needs to be restored to its full scope. Period. The northern and western legs need to be built. London is a city rapidly approaching 500,000 inhabitants, and our present road infrastructure is simply not sufficient to support a car for every family.

Most homes in London have a car, and I respect that, but we also need to have a modern transit system that allows people who either cannot afford to or choose not to drive to get where they need to be in a timely manner.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a critical need to address the present state of Voyago. The company we are currently contracting out to is not providing adequate service to Londoners with mobility issues, with long wait times and frequent denial of service due to insufficient resourcing. Voyago drivers are also paid a fraction of what LTC drivers earn, and that is frankly unacceptable. We need to seriously examine this contractor and see if a change of service providers may be in order.

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

I demand a London that is ambitious, inclusive, and where every resident has a quality home. We cannot accept more of the “same old,” we need to start putting everyday Londoners first. I will not accept “It can’t be done.” I will ask, “How can we do it?”

London, 10 years from now, must be a city where working people can live healthy and happy lives. Where our unhoused population finds adequate housing and supports to get them on their feet. Where people living with disabilities can flourish, and where we finally put the needs of Londoners ahead of the whims of the rich.

We need to do what we can to fight climate change. We need to ensure our infrastructure is adequate for our growing population, and we need to ensure that London is a safe home to all peoples, regardless of any immutable factor. These are not radical demands – these are achievable, pragmatic things. And I will fight with all my power to make them happen.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Man highlights lack of options for homeless pet owners

Sylvia Nagy

Q1. Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I’m a registered social worker with direct experience supporting marginalized individuals secure and keep their housing. London needs a trauma-informed approach to working with people experiencing mental health, addictions, and poverty. We need to support around the clock care once people are housed to assist with meals, basic needs, medication support if an individual desires it, meaningful programming, and community.

There are also existing strengths, friendships, and community within street culture. People who have lived on the street can be extremely resourceful and demonstrate extraordinary integrity, humility, empathy, and care for others. A common issue I would experience on the frontlines is that when one individual would be supported to get housing from the city, that individual would want to then open their space, their couch, whatever they had, to their friends who were still currently unhoused. It is important that we acknowledge these natural networks as community and connection are huge mental health buffers, and look at housing people in small groups.

Story continues below advertisement

It is more affordable for the city for two people to rent a two-bedroom apartment, or five people to rent a five-bedroom house, than to subsidize a one-bedroom apartment for one person. This also comes closer to approximate what an individual receiving income support can afford with their housing allowance coming from OW or ODSP through the provincial government

Q2. London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

It comes back to caring for our people and addressing the social issues we are seeing in the core, which, importantly, includes the Old East Village. The issues of mental health, addiction and poverty are inaccurately conceptualized by many to be a criminal issue. But, it’s an issue of caring for our city’s most vulnerable.

London’s 2020-2023 budget’s operating expenditure devoted 18 per cent to police services and just 1 per cent to economic development. Criminalizing poverty creates further marginalization. It’s not a solution.

We need to prioritize caring for our people and understand that, more often than not, it’s a matter of circumstance, trauma, and poor family supports that have resulted in people’s present situation.

Q3. Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone can get behind economic prosperity. Everyone.

To combat inflation and the rising costs of living, we need to increase the value of our time and our working hour. Londoners need to specialize our skills and education so that our high school-aged Londoners, and people who are underemployed, are set to dominate and innovate in industry.

We also need to coordinate and work with the provincial governments and create incentives for large and small diverse businesses. People get wages from big companies, and then spend that money in our city, at our small businesses and at our mom-and-pop shops.

I will also advocate for private public sector partnerships. Developers can sustainably build affordable housing for working people in lower income brackets as well as people who are presently unhoused.

Q4. London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

We need to shift Londoner’s perceptions around rapid transit. It may take something like making rapid transit free or more affordable for all with a one-year pilot project. Perhaps the $2.25 the LTC gets from regular riders can be offset by increased economic and environmental benefit in free transit, improving congestion, commute times and reducing pollution?

Story continues below advertisement

If it’s going to cost us more to address pollution in the long-run than what we charge for bus fares, we should examine that cost-benefit scenario. If we promote free or more affordable transit, make transit waiting stops shorter and more comfortable, and improve routes and frequency, people will start to question if it makes more sense to buy and maintain a vehicle, pay insurance, gas, all of this.

Q5. What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

I see a London that has pride in taking care of its people. I see a London that is economically prosperous—where the role of police becomes taking care of what we have built here together.

We can’t dilute our goals and try to please everyone. If elected, my education and professional experiences would be best focused on issues relating to housing, belonging, mental health and addictions.

There’s an outdated notion that city councilors are all about fixing potholes and addressing your request for your neighbour to mow their lawn. Urban centres are where social change happen. Your city council is a conduit to the provincial and federal levels of power. We need a council that is a strong ‘team London’ that mobilizes collectively, as well as works with neighbouring towns and cities in the southwest region of Ontario to make significant change for the better.

Story continues below advertisement

— Questions by Global News’ Jaclyn Carbone and Maya Reid