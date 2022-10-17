2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the Ward 14 candidates

London, Ont., voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 to decide who the city’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor, should be.

Ten candidates are vying for the mayor’s office, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city.

Six council seats are guaranteed new occupants in the next term, with London Mayor Ed Holder and five councillors opting out of re-election.

Among the departures are Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan and Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner. (In the case of Ward 7, Morgan is instead running for mayor.)

A full list of mayoral and ward candidates can be found on the city’s website, along with other election-related information.

To help voters ahead of election day, Global News reached out to those running and asked that they complete a short, five-question survey.

Global News will publish the responses received, ward by ward, over the coming days, with candidates listed in alphabetical order. You can find all of the published ward candidate responses on the Global News website.

Below are the responses received by candidates running in Ward 14, which covers the most southeasterly part of the city.

The ward includes Pond Mills, Westminster, industrial areas along Wilton Grove Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway south of River Road, and rural areas south of Hwy. 401.

Global News has not received a response from incumbent Steve Hillier. This article will be updated should his response come in.

Sarah Lehman

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

The Forgotten 519 calls to action are how we should continue to take steps to address London’s homelessness crisis first and foremost. The experts on the ground and those with lived experience should guide how support is being carried forward. London is a hub for nonprofit organisations and collectives that provide care and compassion to our community. We need to ensure that all Londoners know what is available to them and break down barriers that prevent people getting access to the support they need. I will focus on expanding mental health resources, enhancing wrap around support in intersecting areas and work collaboratively with agencies providing support to our community members like London Cares and Ark Aid Street Mission. I will listen to the experts from these organizations and collectives that elevate the voices of those who need support and work collaboratively in the community to ensure we are providing the critical support that is needed.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

We need to speak directly with business owners to see what it is they need from us and how the city can best support them. A concern that has been brought forward often in the downtown core is London’s homelessness crisis. We need to connect those who are unhoused with wrap-around services so they are able to get the support they need. We also need to address the derelict buildings in the downtown core. We need these vacant buildings to be converted into spaces that can be used by the community or at least filled to create employment or housing opportunities. The City of London should be supporting business owners by calling attention to new businesses in the city and also showcasing hidden gems in the downtown core. With the construction in the downtown, we need to create incentives for London residents to want to visit downtown and shop at our locally owned businesses.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

The pandemic and the rate of inflation has put many Londoners in a precarious position. We need to take action now to ensure we aren’t pushing people out of their homes and out of London. I will work on bringing businesses into our existing empty spaces and storefronts to create jobs for Londoners to stimulate the economy. I will engage with workers across sectors in our city to compare wages so all Londoners receive a fair livable wage. We need to ensure every tax dollar that is spent in this city is done so with the intention of benefiting all Londoners and working together for an equitable future. The current housing crisis in London needs to be immediately addressed with solutions from all forms of government.

On the municipal level, I believe there are things we can do in London to make a difference. I will push for more affordable blended housing projects, tax landlords that allow their lots to sit empty and speak to frontline experts that are supporting those who are most vulnerable to find housing. I believe that working collaboratively with local agencies to commit to a plan to provide wraparound support to those who are most vulnerable and in need of housing will increase chances of success of remaining in permanent housing once found. I will also work with the appropriate levels of government to ensure tenant rights are upheld and residents of London are not being disproportionately affected by rent increases. We can do this by implementing programs like RentSafe that Toronto uses, advocate for rent control, addressing vacant and abandoned buildings through bylaw enforcement, support initiatives that create accessible housing in the form of duplexes, triplexes, low and mid-rise multiple-unit buildings, co-ops, and supportive and geared-to income housing in every neighbourhood across the city to give the average Londoner a chance.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

We need to create a more public transit safe city that is suitable for all forms of transportation. We need to expand our LTC services to our newer neighbourhoods in London so people are able to use public transit to get to and from their jobs, as well as expand and re-evaluate bike paths so all Londoners can feel safe to use alternative methods of transportation. We need to reassess the cancellation of the north and west end legs of the BRT because as the population of London continues to grow, we will need access to transit equally across all areas of the city. We also need to look into revitalizing our specialized transit for Londoners living with disabilities and mobility issues so they don’t find themselves stranded after appointments when their mode of transportation doesn’t arrive due to driver shortages. The next council needs to work closely on all areas of rapid transit so London does not continue to fall even further behind as our city continues to grow.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Everyone deserves to feel safe in their city, community and homes. We need to take concrete action to ensure the safety of everyone in our community. I want to live in a London where the voices of those with lived experience can be amplified and who can share, as experts, what we can do to make London a safer place for all. I want London to be a place that takes care of the people who live within it. I want us to be a community that leads by doing, by taking action, and ensuring that all those in the community are able to participate meaningfully, whether it be through a community group, employment, education, volunteering, or having coffee with a neighbour. I want London to be seen as visionary in how we treat our students, our workers, our most vulnerable and all those who live in London. We do this by electing a progressive council that cares about people from all walks of life who can work collaboratively with the betterment of all Londoners’ lives as their priority.

Danalynn Williams

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

In order to bring London back to a vibrant and beautiful city once again, we need to assist the homeless. Building two facilities that would assist and provide shelter, proper medical care, for mental health and drug related issues. Many of the churches that are providing meals, could send staff to cook a kitchen on-site and provide meals. Money would be provided by the provincial, federal and large donations from corporations in and around the city.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Providing business owners with an incentive to open shops and assisting others to have financial security. A better transit system that brings people to and from the core with efficiency.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

As a new council, solutions as a collective could be put together and presented to owners, helping to drive down rent.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The entire transit system needs to be revamped. This is a growing city and we need to revisit the entire plan.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Bringing lucrative good paying jobs, dealing with the homeless issue, bring London to a new and vibrant city, that other city use as an example.

— Questions by Global News’ Jaclyn Carbone and Maya Reid