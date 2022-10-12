2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the Ward 9 candidates

London, Ont. voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 to decide who the city’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor, should be.

Ten candidates are vying for the mayor’s office, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city.

Six council seats are guaranteed to see new occupants come the next term, with London Mayor Ed Holder and five councillors opting not to seek re-election.

Among the departures are Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan, and Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner. (In the case of Ward 7, Morgan is instead running for mayor.)

A full list of mayoral and ward candidates can be found on the city’s website, along with other election-related information.

To help voters ahead of election day, Global News reached out to those running and asked that they complete a short, five-question survey.

Global News will publish the responses received, ward by ward, over the coming days, with candidates listed in alphabetical order. You can read Ward 1 here.

Below are the responses received by the candidates running in Ward 9, the city’s westernmost ward.

Global News did not receive responses from two candidates, Baqar Khan and Jacob Novick. This article will be updated as additional responses come in.

Anna Hopkins

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Since the hunger strike earlier this summer, 15 Londoners have died on the street. These are real people who are being dehumanized. We all recognize the urgency and the need in our City and to support the health and safety of Londoners. To do this the City must continue to support and work with front line workers. The Federal and provincial governments have requested communities to have evidenced based best practices. Housing First and moving the homeless into homes with supports is a start. Also, I would like to see more cost analysis to see if it costs less to provide permanent housing than temporary shelters.

This is also an opportunity for all governments to come together as Municipalities can’t do it alone when it comes to funding. As a Board member representing London at AMO (Associations of Municipalities, Ontario) we are advocating with the Province that Homelessness is also about addictions, mental health, housing with supports and public health. We know what to do. We just need the political will to make it happen.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

As a former business owner of a HVAC company I know the challenges facing small businesses, dedicating yourself to keeping the business going and meeting your margins at the end of the month. It takes dedication, hard work, excellent service and customers that support you. As we come out of economic recovery the City needs to continue to review its policies and by-laws to allow for greater flexibility for businesses to operate. We also know the City can’t do it alone. We need Londoners to come downtown by making efforts to visit the many businesses. We need eyes on the street.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

All levels of government need to continue to work together, listening to people with lived experience and looking at the vulnerable first. We must work together to make meaningful change but we also need to push back when plans do not align with the best solutions for London. That is why we need to work with the Provincial government to give municipalities more tools in the box to create affordable housing. We need to also work together with the development community. The Municipality has to abide by best practices and policies and can’t ignore them when they are inconvenient for developers. We all need to work together with solutions for London.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

In the 2018 election I supported all legs of the bus rapid transit as our infrastructure is increasingly out of date. It was then the wisest way to take advantage of Provincial and Federal funding to improve our roads while improving our transit especially in the west end where congestion has increased and housing development continues. If we don’t do this, the question in the next election will be why didn’t you do this and that is exactly what I am hearing at the door as residents now are wanting other modes of transportation. Improved transit helps car drivers and everyone. Also, creating other modes of transportation including cycling infrastructure and walkable neighbourhoods.

I am also disappointed when this Council did approve the BRT for the three legs and ignored the west/north routes which now has created a divided City of the haves and have nots. The London Plan calls for all areas of the city to have opportunities of moving around.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

I envision London to become a liveable London that is affordable for future generations, a place where all belong. Challenges remain as our population grows. Balancing growth with the environment, opportunities for mobility and keeping our neighbourhoods safe will continue. I have spent a lifetime getting to know our community, learning the issues and approaches to create meaningful change. I am ready to continue the work to keep our neighbourhoods safe and to support our city through economic recovery.

Mario Jozic

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I think it starts with council first acknowledging the issue of homelessness. This has been a problem for many years and leadership has done a poor job of addressing it. We first need to start with affordable housing. Making sure that we have enough units available to house those in need. We need to fight for additional funding to provide rent-geared-to-income housing for those looking for housing. Lastly, a lot of London’s homeless population suffers from mental illness and need constant attention and care. A portion of our affordable housing plan should focus on something similar to the Indwell Model — providing affordable housing with various services such as mental health professionals and nurses on site. This will make sure that those individuals that need help will not slip through the gaps as they have done for so long.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

I own a business downtown so I am very familiar with this. The current strategy is chaotic. We do not have a plan to organically bring people downtown. It is merely occasional events that bring people in the area but that is not sustainable for businesses. We need to promote shops, restaurants, small businesses, and general downtown vibrancy. We need to make sure that Londoners know that there is something always happening downtown. We talk about having a vibrant and walkable downtown yet we do everything possible to deter from that. Do we seriously think that people are going to come downtown visit our pawn shops that close at 4 p.m.?

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Affordable housing and low property taxes! We need to build more housing. It is the simplest answer to manage our population growth. It takes too long to get a permit. The process is expensive. The bureaucratic red tape is hindering growth. It can take over a year to get a permit for a multi unit conversion. Average homeowners cannot afford that. We need to streamline the process, make it faster and easier to build houses in London.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

Our rapid transit needs to focus on connecting the city. Connecting all parts of the city with the vital locations throughout – grocery stores, Western University, Fanshawe College, malls, etc. We cannot expect Londoners to use rapid transit if they have to take multiple buses to get to their destination. The city need to be connected and transportation needs to be simplified, otherwise the entire system becomes redundant for most Londoners.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

London is a city of growth and renewal. With the right individuals in the City Hall, I see London becoming the leader in innovation, business growth, transportation, environmental protection, and more. Currently we are known for our issues- homelessness, housing instability, safety issues, etc. We have the capacity to change that.

Veronica Warner

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I believe that chronic homelessness needs to be addressed, by not just the city but by the federal government and their “Housing first model.” They plan on prioritizing stable housing as a fundamental human right, by providing permanent housing as soon as it’s available. London has a caring population and resources are available to our homeless. Non-profit groups and churches are all doing the work. Providing meals and clothing, now lets get the federal funding to house our most vulnerable.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

Revitalization of the downtown has been a process that has taken 20 years, starting with the Labatt Center now our Budweiser gardens. Dundas Place has been completed at a cost of $16 million, this project transformed Dundas from Ridout St. to Wellington, it offers a place for artisans, music and a place for people to come together. Revitalizing downtown is an ongoing project that takes time. So far in 20 years we have accomplished amazing work, but the work’s not done and this will continue to be work that will be a focus of our local government.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

The need for affordable housing to ease the burden of cost of living is essential. We must make deals with developers and cut as much red tape as possible. We must assist in reducing costs, and speed up approvals, saving time and money and fast track projects that assist in providing affordable housing for Londoners. Work with developers, not against them.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The challenge of completing the west leg of Bus Rapid transit is funding. How did the west end lose out on funding with council voting not to support the west in 2019? We lost funding that was in place of $119 million that was earmarked for the North and west end legs. A new federal fund will be available in 2026. We must push and access this federal money and support the city’s upcoming mobility plan.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

I vision London as one of the fastest growing multicultural centers in Canada. We are a world class city with world class education and hospitals. We must continue to support business and large corporations to move here. Less red tape and the right leadership to encourage business and large companies to want to move here and do business with London. The more Business we attract to London the more job growth and opportunity for our youth to stay here. I would like to see London as a “place to live forever.”