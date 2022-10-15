2022 London, Ont. municipal election: Meet the Ward 12 candidates

London, Ont. voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 to decide who the city’s next mayor, and who their next city councillor should be.

Ten candidates are vying for the mayor’s office, while 61 others are running in 14 ward races across the city.

Six council seats are guaranteed to see new occupants come the next term, with London Mayor Ed Holder and five councillors opting not to seek re-election.

Among the departures are Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih, Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer, Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy, Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan, and Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner. (In the case of Ward 7, Morgan is instead running for mayor.)

A full list of mayoral and ward candidates can be found on the city’s website, along with other election-related information.

Story continues below advertisement

To help voters ahead of election day, Global News reached out to those running and asked that they complete a short, five-question survey.

Global News will publish the responses received, ward by ward, over the coming days, with candidates listed in alphabetical order.

You can find all of the published ward candidate responses on this page.

Below are the responses received by candidates running in Ward 12, one of three wards which covers London’s southernmost areas.

The ward includes the neighbourhoods of Cleardale, Highland, Lockwood Park, Longwoods, and White Oaks, and includes some rural areas south of highways 401 and 402.

David Godwin

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Story continues below advertisement

Currently there is near zero rehabilitation offered to people who need help with addictions. I will put more Emphasis on Rehabilitation. More accountability for public tax money so it can be redirected to programs that will help people to get them back on their feet. More involvement from churches and community groups-not for profit who are equipped to minister to people both to their physical and spiritual needs. With shortages in labour force we can set up training centers to give people opportunity to learn a trade- be employed- so they can begin to support themselves- give them a purpose, and be productive, that way people are less likely to fall back again.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

People need to feel safe going downtown- We need a stronger police presence downtown and we need to give them the power to enforce the law. Let’s stop penalizing drivers who want to come downtown and shop- we`re turning drivers off by making it harder to park and drive around – plus the city wanting to increase parking costs- they`ll just go somewhere else to shop and spend their money. Also need to continue development of housing so people can live in and near the core.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Story continues below advertisement

I will take the emphasis off the “green agenda” that is penalizing taxpayers and raising the cost of fuel, food, and housing. The thought that taxing people more will change the weather is absurd thinking. Let`s penalize polluters and not taxpayers. We need to be more accountable for public tax money. Frivolous spending of taxpayer money will end with me as councilor.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

Enough dithering on BRT, the public is growing weary of it. Let`s get the three legs done asap and move on. No more talk about BRT expansion. Let`s work with LTC for improved bus routes and bus routes needed to the industrial areas on the outskirts where people can and go to and from work.

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

If we want to get people excited about transit, let`s push the province to revisit high speed rail from London to Toronto, majority of Londoners would agree that it is a great idea if we can go from London to Toronto in 40 minutes. London can be a hub for Ontario for business, health care, and education. End homelessness in the next 5 years. London is a city that takes care of the most vulnerable- let`s get people back on their feet so they can be productive, self-reliant with a purpose and hope. A growing vibrant city where people can raise families, go to work, have businesses in great peace and safety with less government intrusion in their lives. I believe our best days are ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Will voter fatigue impact the upcoming municipal election ?

Alexander Main

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

I believe that The Forgotten 519 is correct in identifying core issues that need to be addressed to meaningfully tackle the homeless epidemic that has plagued our city. Tackling underlying issues as identified by those experiencing homelessness is critical in establishing a joint collaboration between government and those we need to help. While I do not necessarily believe in leaving encampments in place as they are, I would attempt to create safer encampments with basic survival needs, proper sanitation, running water, a place for everyone to feel safe. I would make sure that these camps are serviced on a daily basis by social workers to help those suffering from mental health or addiction issues, bringing the help to those that feel marginalized from the community instead of assuming that they will seek the help they may need. Establishing a report and trust with this community is essential in creating a dialogue and action that will help us combat homelessness from its roots.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

I believe many of these businesses are still feeling the lingering impact of the pandemic, and it may take a few years to bounce back financially. I think working with the BIA, London Downtown Business Association and Mainstreet London, to create community events, bringing culture and experience back to the downtown core will help local businesses to thrive once again as well. Easing the use of public transit and the re-creation of bike lanes will help people reconnect with the streets of London. I think that events targeting the thousands of individuals attending Fanshawe and UWO and bringing the youth into the community, giving them opportunity to not only invest in the community but connect with the culture of London, maybe also aiding in the retention of these students in our community after graduation adding strength and diversity to the downtown core.

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

Affordable housing is one of the most critical issues facing London today. A quick call to action placing lower rental caps on properties will help somewhat. Currently London has one of the highest cap rates in apartment rentals in Ontario. Rent freeze in affordable housing units will also help. There is also a need for the federal and provincial governments to re-evaluate ODSP, Ontario Works, Pension and Family Benefit rates as recipients are being left behind with record high inflation rates.

Story continues below advertisement

Council continues to approve developments for high rise, high-cost housing with minimal affordable units, when we need to be tackling increasing homeless and poverty rates in the community through action and commitment. Vacant lots are few and far between and with increasing demands on the already strained infrastructure in the city, we need to dedicate this space to building moderate, not high-rise, affordable housing units for those that need it.

Improving access and reliability to public transit is another way to mitigate the rising cost of living. Having a transit system that supports the city that it serves is critical in alleviating financial pressure, and decreasing pollution and congestion on city streets. Better support for cyclists, including safe bike lanes, also gives Londoners a cheaper and more environmental way to get around the city.

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

The next phase in public transit is bringing the transit commission back within council’s control. The current system does not allow council or city hall to make critical decisions that it deems necessary for our communities or our city, which is extremely problematic especially since we can only ask the commission to review the request. While we move ahead with BRT we need to continue to identify additional route requirements, develop better areas of growth and make the system more user friendly, which will not only increase ridership, but also reduce the dependency of cars within the city. A strong public transit system is often a back bone to a thriving city and while we have managed over the years, we need a better system in place to get people to work, to shop or home again who may not be able to afford a car or need an alternative to driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

Over the next 10 years my vision for the city of London is one that provides affordable living for all our residents. We must first start with our housing crisis and attempt to resolve the issues and build a better foundation in which we grow on. From there we need to continue to reduce the city’s dependencies on owning a car to get around, a fundamental building block in reducing congestion, pollution and increasing the overall functionality within our city. Finally, we need to have a city council that is accountable and responsive to the needs of its residents. After all the residents of this city know what they need, what they want and just need a group of elected officials who are prepared to make that happen.

Read more: Many Ontario municipalities using online voting despite lack of provincial standards

Elizabeth Peloza

Q.1: Over the summer, the group The Forgotten 519 put out a call to action to come up with urgent solutions to address London’s homelessness crisis. If elected, how would you tackle homelessness, addiction and mental health issues in London?

Community based advocacy and front-line workers play an essential role in helping to formulate solutions and deliver services. Addressing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues will also require the provincial government being an active partner with the city, with much needed funding and infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

I would like to see the roundtables and conversations that started due to The Forgotten 519 continue. I want to expand the programs that are successfully providing support, and adopt programs from other municipalities that are working well . As an example, I’ve toured the Indwell property in St. Thomas that operates with a 2 to 1 resident-to-staff ratio, with staff onsite 24/7. They also have wrap around support for up to 5 years. I’d support and work towards this service in London.

Q.2: London business owners have recently highlighted some of the economic challenges they’re facing particularly in the downtown core. What strategies do you propose to revitalize London’s downtown core to help businesses thrive?

The last 3 years have been hard for London business owners, especially in the downtown core. London needs a sustainable, safe and vibrant downtown. Like our city as a whole, downtown needs more housing, and I’ll keep pushing for more housing options for our citizens. We also need to continue to enthusiastically promote our great events and festivals. And we need to make sure that people feel safe shopping and dining in the downtown core.

Council has already supported a number of initiatives to revitalize downtown, like increased London Police Services patrols, dedicated staffing for Dundas Place to support the special events held there, public washroom availability, and secure bike storage lockers. I’ll keep our focus on implementing the Core Area Action Plan, working with the business owners and residents of downtown to make it a great place to live and work.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.3: Affordability in the housing and rental markets is the most pressing issue for many Londoners. If elected, what changes would you push for to ease the burden on Londoners when it comes to the cost of living?

This is one of the most important issues our city faces. These are the key goals that we need to focus on:

More housing supply spread out across the city;

A wider offering of housing options- homes, apartments, condos;

More high-rises with 3-bedroom units;

Infill project to help keep servicing costs lower and preserving undeveloped land;

Support the vision and development of complete, safe and walkable neighbourhoods;

Ensuring that the costs of development are covered by the development charges

Q.4: London is in the process of building three legs of bus rapid transit, but challenges remain for the north and west end of the city. What is your vision for the next phase of public transit in the city?

I remain committed to seeing all 5 legs of a Bus Rapid Transit plan implemented. Our transit system has to work for the entire city, not 3/5ths of it. The 2022-2026 London City Council needs to have a robust discussion and review of the overall plan. The number of current and projected future ridership, the projected revenue generation, the future development potential along proposed corridors, and the possibility of additional government funding to help offset the cost and budget impacts all need to be considered.

Story continues below advertisement

Q.5: What is your vision for London in the next 10 years and how do we get there?

My vision for London is a safe, prosperous city with adequate housing options, good employment opportunities, reliable public and active transportation options. And we’ll build that city with good collaboration between our council members, residents and businesses/community organizations.

— Questions by Global News’ Jaclyn Carbone and Maya Reid