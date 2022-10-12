Menu

Strong wind gusts expected for Toronto on Wednesday, special weather statement issued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 7:29 am
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto is under a special weather statement due to damaging, strong winds. Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Wednesday, warning of strong wind gusts.

The weather agency said wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h are expected starting in the afternoon, as strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front, and end during the overnight hours.

Stronger wind gusts will be possible during showers or thunderstorms, they said.

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events,” Environment Canada said. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Environment Canada warning of strong winds for much of southern Ontario Wednesday

Environment Canada also said the high winds may cause fallen tree branches and cause power outages.

The winds are expected to ease after the cold front moves through the area.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 18 C and a low of 13 C.

