Strong wind gusts expected for Toronto on Wednesday, special weather statement issued

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Wednesday, warning of strong wind gusts.

The weather agency said wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h are expected starting in the afternoon, as strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front, and end during the overnight hours.

Stronger wind gusts will be possible during showers or thunderstorms, they said.

“Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events,” Environment Canada said. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Environment Canada also said the high winds may cause fallen tree branches and cause power outages.

Story continues below advertisement

The winds are expected to ease after the cold front moves through the area.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 18 C and a low of 13 C.