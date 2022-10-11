Environment Canada warning of strong winds for much of southern Ontario Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning of strong wind gusts for much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement stretching from the Windsor area all the way up past the North Bay area.

It said gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected, with even stronger winds and showers or thunderstorms possible.

The winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon before easing into the evening or overnight hours.

Some regions, including the Bruce Peninsula, Owen Sound, and Goderich areas, are under a wind warning, with gusts of 90 km/h or more possible there.

Loose objects could be tossed and power outages are possible as a result of fallen tree branches, Environment Canada said.

