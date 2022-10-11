Menu

Environment Canada warning of strong winds for much of southern Ontario Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 4:24 pm
People are seen in silhouette while walking along the shore of Lake Ontario, underneath a canopy of fall leaves, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
People are seen in silhouette while walking along the shore of Lake Ontario, underneath a canopy of fall leaves, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Environment Canada is warning of strong wind gusts for much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement stretching from the Windsor area all the way up past the North Bay area.

It said gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected, with even stronger winds and showers or thunderstorms possible.

Read more: Ontario fall forecast: October will be warm, but wintry weather will ‘come in strong’ later on

The winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon before easing into the evening or overnight hours.

Some regions, including the Bruce Peninsula, Owen Sound, and Goderich areas, are under a wind warning, with gusts of 90 km/h or more possible there.

Loose objects could be tossed and power outages are possible as a result of fallen tree branches, Environment Canada said.

