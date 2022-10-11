Winnipeg municipal workers’ union says city denies tentative agreement has been reached

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing thousands of city employees, CUPE Local 550, says it had reached a tentative agreement with the city on Monday but the city is saying no such deal was made.

CUPE Local 500 had planned to walk out just after midnight if it didn’t get a contract — but put those plans on hold, saying a deal was hammered out during weekend negotiations.

However, the council’s executive policy committee still needed to approve it.

But on Tuesday morning, the city said the two sides had not yet reached an agreement.

“We acknowledge that this latest development is a confusing one for our employees and for Winnipeggers who rely on our programs and services,” city CAO Michael Jack says in a statement.

“The City remains hopeful that it can reach a settlement with the union without a labour disruption.”

However, in the afternoon, CUPE doubled down, saying a tentative agreement was reached through a conciliator and it is shocked the city CAO would contradict that.

“If the CAO has unilaterally decided that a tentative agreement pending EPC approval has not been achieved through the conciliation process, CUPE 500 will file an Unfair Labour Practice with the Manitoba Labour Board that the City has been bargaining in bad faith,” CUPE said in a statement.

The union said about 5,000 city employees are ready to strike as planned if the city does not acknowledge the agreement, pending approval from the city’s executive policy committee.

The city and CUPE have been in negotiations since March 10, 2021. The previous contract expired on Feb. 28, 2021.

