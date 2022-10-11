B.C. residents now invited to get a flu shot through ‘Get Vaccinated’ system

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians are now eligible to get their flu shot, but one of the ways it can be accessed is changing for the first time.

This year, people registered with the provincial Get Vaccinated system will automatically be sent an invitation to book their influenza immunization online, just like they can book their COVID-19 vaccines, the province said in a release.

However, people can still walk in at some pharmacies to get the flu shot or people can still call the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book their influenza vaccine at 1-833-838-2323.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and our communities, and we’ve made it easier for British Columbians to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a statement.

“We’re continuing to offer everyone free flu shots, and seniors can now get more protection with an enhanced vaccine. To make it even easier, many people will be able to get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.”

B.C. health officials have been warning about a potentially challenging upcoming flu season.

While pandemic precautions made the last two flu seasons exceptionally light, Australia, which experiences its flu season earlier in the year, had its worst season in five years, according to health officials like provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Health authorities are concerned back-to-school season, paired with relaxed public health restrictions, could spell the same fate for B.C.

“I strongly encourage everyone, especially seniors, young children and anyone with underlying health issues, to get their influenza immunizations as soon as they receive their invitation through ‘Get Vaccinated BC’ for the best protection,” Henry said.

“Getting vaccinated against influenza is especially important this year as our immunity against the virus has waned following two years of low influenza rates.”

The influenza vaccine is free to anyone six months and older and this year, all seniors 65 years and old are being offered an enhanced influenza vaccine for free.

It was previously only free to seniors living in long-term care homes, assisted living settings and First Nations communities.

B.C. health officials say it is also possible for people to get an influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 fall booster at the same time.