Man dead after shooting in Dawson Creek, B.C.

A man is dead after a shooting in Dawson Creek on Sunday.

Mounties in the northeastern B.C. city responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Arras Road around 6 p.m. and found a man in a vehicle suffering from injuries “inconsistent” with a crash.

He later succumbed to those injuries.

“Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident,” Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a Tuesday news release.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police in the area for the next several days while the investigation continues.”

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service and North District major crime unit and asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 250-784-3700.

