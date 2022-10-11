Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Dawson Creek, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 3:27 pm
An RCMP vehicle blocks the road to the crime scene south of Summerland on Friday. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in Summerland, B.C., in this Global News file photo. Mounties are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Dawson Creek, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Global News

A man is dead after a shooting in Dawson Creek on Sunday.

Mounties in the northeastern B.C. city responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Arras Road around 6 p.m. and found a man in a vehicle suffering from injuries “inconsistent” with a crash.

He later succumbed to those injuries.

“Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident,” Sgt. Chris Manseau said in a Tuesday news release.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police in the area for the next several days while the investigation continues.”

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service and North District major crime unit and asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 250-784-3700.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 97 tagBC RCMP tagBC Coroners Service tagDawson Creek tagDawson Creek Rcmp tagDawson Creek Shooting tagFatal shooting Dawson Creek tag

