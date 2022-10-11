Menu

Comments

Crime

Surrey, B.C. shooting victim with gang affiliations drives himself to hospital

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 3:09 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleged shooting in the area of Scott Road and 110 Avenue on Sun. Oct. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleged shooting in the area of Scott Road and 110 Avenue on Sun. Oct. 9, 2022. Tony Clark/Global News

A man is recovering after he was allegedly shot in Surrey, B.C. and drove himself to the hospital with an injury to his hand.

The man, who is known to police and has gang affiliations, was reportedly shot while in his vehicle at a red light near Scott Road and 110 Avenue on Sunday.

He went to a hospital in another jurisdiction and has since been released, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. Police believe it was a targeted incident, but the motive is still under investigation.

“This shooting allegedly occurred on a busy roadway during the day and yet we did not receive any police reports,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the news release.

Police said they learned of the alleged shooting around 6:15 p.m. because the victim went to a hospital outside Surrey.

Click to play video: 'VPD concerned by string of violent crimes in Vancouver' VPD concerned by string of violent crimes in Vancouver
VPD concerned by string of violent crimes in Vancouver

At the time of the incident, the victim was driving a 2016 white Honda Civic and travelling northbound on Scott Road. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark sedan.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

