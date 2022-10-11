Menu

Comments

Crime

Antisemitic stickers put on front doors of synagogue in Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 3:27 pm
Guelph police are looking to speak with the man in these photos. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking to speak with the man in these photos. Guelph police

Police in Guelph say they are investigating after antisemitic stickers were discovered at a synagogue within city limits over the weekend.

According to Guelph police, an employee of the Beth Isaiah Synagogue called around noon Friday after finding antisemitic stickers on the front doors of the synagogue.

Some of the stickers placed on the building located on Surrey Street went so far as to include pictures of Adolf Hitler.

Police say a man was seen on surveillance footage on Thursday at around 11:30 p.m. placing the stickers on the front door before taking a picture of himself with the offensive images.

The suspect was said to be wearing a dark jacket with a sweater hood pulled up over his head, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a dark-coloured backpack and a balaclava-style mask over his face.

He was last spotted walking north on Dublin Street South.

On Monday, police released images of a man they were hoping to speak with in connection with the incident.

Police say they “will not tolerate hate-motivated acts and will fully investigate every such reported incident.”

