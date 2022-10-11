Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces charges after downtown Guelph, Ont. stabbing: police say

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 10:46 am
A man was stabbed once in the back at a downtown park on Sunday morning after a woman confronted him and yelled at him. View image in full screen
A man was stabbed once in the back at a downtown park on Sunday morning after a woman confronted him and yelled at him. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old woman is charged with several offences in connection with a stabbing over the weekend at a downtown park.

Authorities said a man was walking his dogs shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on Carden near Wyndham Street.

When the man turned his back he was reportedly stabbed once in the right shoulder blade.

Read more: Guelph police arrest Cambridge man in double stabbing

The woman was found within 15 minutes by police after they said a witness saw her flee on foot with a knife in her hand.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre for treatment.

Read more: 14-year-old stabbing suspect arrested again by Guelph police

Story continues below advertisement

The charges include assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching court orders.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagdowntown guelph tagdowntown guelph stabbing tagGuelph stabbbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers