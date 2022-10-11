Woman faces charges after downtown Guelph, Ont. stabbing: police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 31-year-old woman is charged with several offences in connection with a stabbing over the weekend at a downtown park.

Authorities said a man was walking his dogs shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on Carden near Wyndham Street.

When the man turned his back he was reportedly stabbed once in the right shoulder blade.

The woman was found within 15 minutes by police after they said a witness saw her flee on foot with a knife in her hand.

Police said the victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre for treatment.

The charges include assault causing bodily harm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching court orders.